Inman on Wednesday unveiled its inaugural list of Future Leaders in Real Estate, shining a spotlight on industry achievers under the age of 40 who are redefining the industry with groundbreaking ideas and, in the process, shaping the future of real estate.

The honorees are individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities alongside an unwavering commitment to driving innovation within the real estate landscape.

A multi-month public nomination process saw hundreds of submissions across five categories: agent, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change. The inaugural class of 45 Future Leaders includes honorees in each category.

Now, Inman celebrates the next generation of visionaries who are introducing transformative ideas and making significant contributions to the evolution of real estate practices.

Among the inaugural class of Future Leaders in Real Estate are:

Jenna Rozenblat , chief operating officer, The Real Brokerage

, Christopher Miller , chief operating officer and co-founder, Epique Realty

, Tiffany Pantozzi , founder, Align Real Estate

Katherine Mechling , d irector of communications, Side

, d Jake Hamilton , SVP of strategy, Lone Wolf Technologies

, Laura Corrigan , senior vice president of marketing and communications, The Agency

, Anna Marie Castiglioni , SCP, chief of staff, head of strategy and business operations; Realtor.com

, James Grout , SVP, finance; Offerpad

, Patrick Burns , VP, product management; Spruce

, Jen Butler, VP of government and community relations, Zillow

Congratulations to all the honorees who will shape the future of how we buy, sell and experience real estate. Short biographies of all 45 winners can be read on the Future Leaders in Real Estate page.

Since its inception, Inman’s industry-leading awards program has recognized greatness and achievement in every corner of the residential real estate industry — from innovation, AI, mortgage and finance, marketing, and proptech. Inman awards are the most coveted and most anticipated in real estate. Click here to see the full list.

Nominations are currently open for Inman Innovators, Golden I luxury real estate, and the new AI Awards. All members of the Inman community are invited to submit worthy nominees.