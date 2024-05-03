Trainer Rachael Hite looks at this viral TikTok trend and makes some recommendations about how agents can save their own day on their worst days with this simple new habit.

From the most seasoned veterans to the greenest newbies, agents in our industry have been reeling and churning in a tumultuous spin since last summer’s launch into the commission lawsuits, settlements and scandals.

Now, a potentially slumping summer with rising rates is leaving many with their heads in their hands wondering when and if a rescue is in sight from this parade of bad days and worse news.

The latest TikTok “Save your day” trend has a simple solution that may kick your murky mindset to the curb. The simple suggestion is that instead of waiting for someone or something to save you from a bad day, you need to make it a priority to save yourself — and the results are impactful and lasting by adding this simple new habit to your daily routine.

Before you are ready to quit the business, make sure you have exhausted all your options. Can one new habit change your mindset and battle burnout? Read on to see how this simple life hack may give you the boost your personal and business life needs to bust out of the doldrums and tap into good vibes for the hot days ahead.

How it started: Figuring out how to mitigate a bad day

This Tok now has 2.1 million plus views and 323,000 plus likes, with many TikTok users branding it the most simple and healthy lifestyle hack they’ve seen for a while.

The key parts of utilizing this hack are simple

You have to challenge yourself to do something kind for yourself each weekday The said treat or kind act allows you to hold space for yourself and thus helps relieve stress Creating this habit will help you create a coping mechanism for a less-than-favorable day. Instead of letting the bad day win, you save the day by rescuing yourself and practicing mindfulness and self-care. It’s kind of brilliant. Sharing this habit with friends or your support network encourages two things — one that you are making an effort to care for yourself and are willing to show that it’s a normal habit, and two it creates accountability that you are not just going to live in misery.

Misery loves company, but a positive mindset can be just, if not more contagious with the right application.

What counts as saving the day?

For busy agents, it might look like the following:

Taking a break for tea or coffee

Taking a walk

Make a mocktail

Eating a healthy lunch with a friend ( not in your car)

Planning a “study session” with an accountability buddy to catch up on emails at a coffee shop.

Running your car through the carwash

Booking a massage

Calling a good friend you haven’t spoken to in a while

Handwriting a card just to say you are thinking of someone

Buying some fresh cut flowers for your office or home

Trying a new hobby or reading a book in a new genre you have never tried

Volunteering for your community

Balance self-care with education to help alleviate anxiety

Look let’s get real. Everyone, including consumers, is kind of in a bad mood. In fact, many folks have been in a bad mood since the pandemic.

This TikTok trend is good advice. As Mel Robbins says, No one is coming. If you are not familiar to the concept, it is accepting that no one is coming to save you and that the only person responsible for making your life better is you.

The idea of “saving the day” shouldn’t be just for terrible transactions; it should also be for your quality of life. So only one question remains. Will you save your day? Be your own hero, and feel free to share with us your tips and strategies for saving the day every day.

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing and business on Instagram.