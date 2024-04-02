Find out how South Florida luxury agent Carlo Dipasquale learned that the only constant is change — and that what matters is how you navigate it.

Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

In this column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

With more than two decades of experience and over $1 billion in exclusive luxury home and investment property sales throughout South Florida, Carlo Dipasquale puts his wealth of experience in international finance and markets to work for both buyers and sellers.

A native of Taormina, the Sicilian town where The White Lotus, Season 2 was filmed, Dipasquale’s command of four languages — Italian, English, Spanish and Portuguese — allows him to guide a client list ranging from business tycoons to celebrities, athletes and actors seamlessly and transparently.

Find out how he learned that the only constant is change — and that what matters is how you navigate it.

Name: Carlo Dipasquale

Title: Real estate adviser

Location: South Florida

Brokerage: Compass Florida

Rankings: No. 4 Team, Compass Miami Beach

Transaction sides: 115+ transactions in 2023

Sales volume: $120 million+ in 2023

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Never stop learning, and do not be afraid of change. Embrace this industry’s shifting nature and evolve with it. What works today for one transaction may not work tomorrow for the next.

I constantly attend seminars and participate in the yearly Compass retreat with agents from all over the country. Listening to how others successfully grew their business or handled a difficult deal opens your mind up to new ideas and techniques.

Try them out. They may not work, but some might. If you aren’t open to fresh perspectives, chances are you are not going to grow. You can’t expect better results in this business without adapting.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out?

Learn the market you want to specialize in, and don’t get caught unprepared. Go out and visit all of the new construction projects. Drive through neighborhoods. Attend open houses to familiarize yourself with what they offer and what’s available on (and off) the market.

Understand the different nuances of each area and building, the different views from each line and each floor, the amenities. Today’s buyers are educated and savvy, and they know exactly what they want.

What podcast has taught you the most?

I listen to the Tony Robbins podcast while at the gym. He has great tips for business growth and actionable ideas to apply to your business.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life and business better?

Delegate. Find the right people in both your business and personal life to free up your time and mental energy to focus on high-priority tasks that move the needle. Finding the right people to handle tasks, like administrative and marketing, allows you to leverage the skills and expertise of others and increase your productivity.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

I would be a luxury travel adviser. I am travel-obsessed and have visited 63 countries, including Antarctica twice. I would really enjoy building out luxury travel experiences for others.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here.

Christy Murdock is a freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. Connect with Writing Real Estate on Instagram and subscribe to the weekly roundup, The Ketchup.