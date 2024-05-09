A solid Q1 earnings report has Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman feeling confident. However, persistent market headwinds are keeping the CEO from being too bullish.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

A day after announcing his company’s first-quarter earnings results, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” to talk about home sales, mortgage rates, sticky inflation and the potential trends that could emerge as the housing market goes through an uneven recovery.

Glenn Kelman

“I’m just trying not to count my chickens before they hatch,” he said. “We’ve had our hearts broken before where we thought we might get lower rates later in the year.

“Maybe I’m just being cautious because 2023 was such a disappointment where it started off like gangbusters, and then rates went up, and then they went up again later in the summer,” he added.  “We just have to be careful here.”

Kelman said he expects 4 million people to move this year, which would put 2024 on par with 2023 in terms of existing-home sales. He said people who move this year will do so because they must, due to work or familial circumstances.

“Interest rates have been so persistently high,” he said. “I think some homebuyers put off their plans in 2023, and they’re less likely to do so in 2024 just because they’re going crazy living with their ex-wife and there’s no space in the house. But still, the overall economic conditions for buying a house are rough.”

For homebuyers who decide to enter the fray, Southern markets offer the greatest opportunities thanks to more robust housing starts and completions. Meanwhile, buyers in New York and California will have tougher luck as many of the most popular markets have reached the limits of urban sprawl, and count on existing-home owners to beef up inventory.

“We’re starting to see [some price pressure] for the first time in Texas and Florida, states that are really easy to build houses,” he said. “We expect that to continue in other red states where there has been more new construction, but we still have a bottleneck in places like California and New York where there just aren’t enough homes for sale.”

Kelman said the key to repairing stagnant inventory levels lies in getting control of mortgage rate growth. Mortgage rates have eased over the past week; however, a further decline in rates and home prices will be needed to spark new life into the market.

“The issue is that the correction hasn’t been a correction. [Home] prices are up 5 percent, and that’s because interest rates rose so fast this time, and there hasn’t been a recession,” he said. “The [Federal Reserve’s] soft landing has been good for America’s economy overall, but it’s been bad for the housing market because it’s kept rates high.”

“That’s why there isn’t more inventory reaching the market, and that’s why homes haven’t become more affordable,” he added. “Normally in a market like 2008, you see prices come down 30 [percent] to 50 percent and suddenly buyers are back in the game. But this time, prices are still really high.”

Kelman said a tough housing landscape doesn’t scare Redfin, which saw its first-quarter revenue grow 5 percent year over year to $225.5 million — $7 million above analyst expectations.

The company still needs to control its net losses; however, investments in several successful initiatives have left Kelman feeling confident. A $9.25 million settlement for the Gibson buyer-broker commission lawsuit adds to that confidence, as it allows the company to “[remove] uncertainty” and focus on a two-fold mission to gain market share as a brokerage and portal.

“Redfin isn’t betting on [a market turnaround] right now,” he said. “The reason that we’re so confident about our own prospects is because we have to make our own way.”

Email Marian McPherson

Glenn Kelman | Redfin
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×