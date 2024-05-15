May is Commission and Compensation Month here at Inman. We’ll sort through the noise and misinformation and provide you with the most up-to-date facts and strategies about how to prosper in the wake of the commission settlements. And look for straight-to-your inbox updates with Inman’s new weekly digest, Commission Chronicles.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Last week, nationwide settlements Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX reached to resolve antitrust claims against them received final approval from Judge Stephen R. Bough.

As part of the deals, the franchisors agreed to business practice changes, including no longer requiring franchisees and their affiliated agents to join or be members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) or follow the Realtor Code of Ethics or NAR’s MLS policy handbook.

NAR’s policy changes — which are detailed in this 57-page document — are set to go into effect on Aug. 17, 2024.

This week, we’re wondering how you’re preparing for these changes. Have you started using buyer representation agreements? Did you shift from working with buyers to focusing on sellers? Have you shifted your marketing approach? Or are you simply waiting to see how it all shakes out? Tell us what your prep looks like.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.