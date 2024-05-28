The launch comes as approximately 45.2 million Americans rent out their homes concurrently with the rise in mortgage rates.

In response to the rise of “accidental landlords” the property management software provider Hemlane has launched a free version geared towards landlords.

The launch comes as approximately 45.2 million Americans rent out their homes, according to the National Association of Realtors.

“Hemlane has done incredibly well with our software, showing a strong appetite by landlords and property managers for our powerful software and technology-enabled services,” said Dana Dunford, co-founder and CEO of Hemlane. “Adding a free version gives more rental owners and managers the opportunity to try Hemlane. Giving people a taste of Hemlane will change the way rentals are managed in the future. We’re thrilled to introduce this free level and watch our following grow.”

The landlord-focused software helps users list their properties for rent, pre-screen prospective tenants, track their property income and expenses, and provides a centralized dashboard for multiple properties, according to a press release.

The rise in “accidental landlords” has been concurrent with the rise in mortgage interest rates, which topped 7 percent during April, as property owners with low-interest mortgages find it more fruitful to rent their homes out than sell them and lose their lower-interest rate when they move to a new house, as detailed by an Investopedia report.

At the same time mortgage rates have surged, rents have grown steadily as well, especially for single-family properties, which have seen 30 percent rent growth since the pandemic started, according to CoreLogic.

“Real estate ownership is a powerful tool for financial growth, even for the average person. It’s a path to financial independence that many overlook due to the perceived challenges of managing rental properties,” Michael Zuber, CEO of One Rental at a Time said in Hemlane’s statement announcing its free version. “Hemlane’s latest offering is a game changer, breaking down the barriers of owning rental properties and achieving financial freedom.”

