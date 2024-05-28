Find out how dynamic real estate broker Dawn David creates deep down connections to create repeat and referral business with delighted clients.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

In her two decades plus in real estate, native New Yorker Dawn David has brokered hundreds of deals, from luxury new development on the Upper East Side to investment properties in Brooklyn and Manhattan. “I love New York City,” said David. “It has the best of everything.”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR MAY

David’s service-based philosophy and deep-down knowledge of NYC allows her to generate repeat business and referrals, which she calls “the greatest compliment. I like to immediately connect with my clients, not only over real estate, but about life!” she said. “We have to connect on more levels than just business. It is crucial to build trust and to establish credibility and accountability.”

Find out how this dynamic broker works, and what she’s learned along the way.

Name: Dawn David
Title: Licensed real estate broker
Experience: 20 + years
Location: New York City
Brokerage name: Corcoran

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Don’t get excited about an executed contract. The joy comes when the deal is actually closed. Until that moment, anything can happen. You know you’ve (really) succeeded as a broker if your client invites you back to their home for celebratory cocktails after they’ve moved and settled in. It is extremely gratifying to see the home come to life with the new owners.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be a successful entrepreneur and I truly believe that my dream was realized when I started my own real estate firm, Dawn David LLC, which I operated for many years before joining Corcoran.

What’s the most important thing you’ve learned in school or in your real estate classes?

Continuing education may seem redundant given that it is mandatory every two years. However, it is essential to keep up with city and state laws as they continuously evolve. We must always be informed and ensure we are following the rules and laws; we owe it to ourselves and our clients. Practicing with honesty and integrity is crucial in this business. All we have are our reputations.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

This is a commission-based business and you are only compensated when the deal closes so be prepared to budget accordingly. Also, love what you do! This is not a business where you simply turn a key and sell a home, there is much more that goes into actually selling the home.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Act quickly after submitting an offer as time is of the essence with negotiations, financing and commitment to a contract.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Keep in touch with past clients and network to find new ones. Chances are the clients that you’ve worked with have friends who may be looking for homes. A gentle reminder that you’re still in the business shows that you’re savvy and active. There are also so many opportunities to network, especially in New York. You can network every single night of the week; it will eventually lead to new business.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

I would open a bed and breakfast in the Caribbean where my second home is; that would make me happy.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here.

Email Christy Murdock

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×