In her two decades plus in real estate, native New Yorker Dawn David has brokered hundreds of deals, from luxury new development on the Upper East Side to investment properties in Brooklyn and Manhattan. “I love New York City,” said David. “It has the best of everything.”

David’s service-based philosophy and deep-down knowledge of NYC allows her to generate repeat business and referrals, which she calls “the greatest compliment. I like to immediately connect with my clients, not only over real estate, but about life!” she said. “We have to connect on more levels than just business. It is crucial to build trust and to establish credibility and accountability.”

Find out how this dynamic broker works, and what she’s learned along the way.

Name: Dawn David

Title: Licensed real estate broker

Experience: 20 + years

Location: New York City

Brokerage name: Corcoran

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Don’t get excited about an executed contract. The joy comes when the deal is actually closed. Until that moment, anything can happen. You know you’ve (really) succeeded as a broker if your client invites you back to their home for celebratory cocktails after they’ve moved and settled in. It is extremely gratifying to see the home come to life with the new owners.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be a successful entrepreneur and I truly believe that my dream was realized when I started my own real estate firm, Dawn David LLC, which I operated for many years before joining Corcoran.

What’s the most important thing you’ve learned in school or in your real estate classes?

Continuing education may seem redundant given that it is mandatory every two years. However, it is essential to keep up with city and state laws as they continuously evolve. We must always be informed and ensure we are following the rules and laws; we owe it to ourselves and our clients. Practicing with honesty and integrity is crucial in this business. All we have are our reputations.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

This is a commission-based business and you are only compensated when the deal closes so be prepared to budget accordingly. Also, love what you do! This is not a business where you simply turn a key and sell a home, there is much more that goes into actually selling the home.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Act quickly after submitting an offer as time is of the essence with negotiations, financing and commitment to a contract.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Keep in touch with past clients and network to find new ones. Chances are the clients that you’ve worked with have friends who may be looking for homes. A gentle reminder that you’re still in the business shows that you’re savvy and active. There are also so many opportunities to network, especially in New York. You can network every single night of the week; it will eventually lead to new business.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

I would open a bed and breakfast in the Caribbean where my second home is; that would make me happy.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here.

