“The Offer Mobile” is driving around neighborhoods in Nashville, Tennessee, to literally bring Opendoor’s instant offers to consumers’ front doors.

If inputting details about their home into Opendoor’s website to receive an instant cash offer is just one step too many for your client — and you happen to be in Nashville, Tennessee — the iBuyer has a solution. Enter “The Offer Mobile.”

The company’s new mobile truck, dubbed The Offer Mobile, is driving through Nashville, literally meeting homeowners where they’re at, to gather home and market details and provide them with an offer, AdAge reported.

Credit: Opendoor “The Offer Mobile” from Cases on Vimeo.

The idea for the truck was conceived in conjunction with independent ad agency L&C. The Offer Mobile simply drives around different neighborhoods and uses Opendoor’s algorithm to analyze data from the local market to help determine the home’s value — and present homeowners with an offer.

With the new campaign, the iBuyer aims to show consumers just how simple it can be to receive an instant offer with Opendoor. For now, The Offer Mobile is only making the rounds through Nashville, but may expand to provide offers in other Opendoor cities in the future.

“We strive to find surprising, creative ways to educate consumers on how easy it is to sell your home to Opendoor,” Lauren West, head of creative marketing at Opendoor, said in a statement. “You can get an offer in minutes and sell in a matter of days. We’re excited to partner with L&C to show off the speed and ease of the Opendoor offer in an over-the-top, charming way.”

Added L&C co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Gian Carlo Lanfranco, “We’re so proud to partner with Opendoor on The Offer Mobile. We wanted to showcase Opendooor’s best asset: the interface, and make it the hero of the idea. The Offer Mobile is a brand icon that can go to any market and communicate how fast and hassle-free homebuying and selling is, thanks to Opendoor.”

iBuyers | Opendoor
