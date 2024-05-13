Forty-nine-year-old Nashville firm Parks Real Estate has merged with Compass. The firm has 15 offices across the state and closed $6.25 billion in sales in 2023.

Tennessee’s top-performing real estate brokerage Parks Real Estate has merged with Compass, according to a press release on Monday. Parks Real Estate’s 1,565 agents closed 9,776 transactions worth $6.25 billion in 2023.

“Today, we have significantly added to our presence in the Southeast, welcoming the top brokerage in Tennessee,” Compass CEO and Founder Robert Reffkin said in a written statement. “With the continued migration of the U.S. population moving to the South, and 16 percent of Compass transactions last year being agent-to-agent referrals across markets, our expansion in the Southeast allows for more connections and opportunities for our agents as our national network grows.”

Parks Real Estate has been serving the Nashville metroplex since 1974, with 15 offices in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Shelbyville and Smyrna. The company has been consistently featured on several Middle Tennessee business lists, including The Tenneeseean’s Top Places to Work.

Parks Real Estate CEO Hunter Connelly said Compass aligns with Parks’ culture, which values collaboration and fostering agents’ entrepreneurial spirit.

“We believe that with Compass, we are positioned for sustained success within an evolving industry landscape,” he said of the merger. “Combined, we have more listings, more collaboration with great agents, and industry-leading tools to serve Tennessee best while maintaining our amazing culture and brand loyalty.”

Parks Real Estate is the latest chapter in Compass’ focus on expanding its footprint in the southeast.

Compass acquired indie brokerage Latter & Blum in April. The company has been a mainstay in Louisiana and Mississippi real estate for more than 100 years, with 3,100 agents across 36 offices. The acquisition marked Compass’ entrance into both states and was a highlight of the company’s first-quarter earnings report.

“We continue to look for accretive M&A transactions and to attract new agents organically as we successfully position Compass for what we believe will be [a] significant upside when the market begins to recover,” Reffkin said.

