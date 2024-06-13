Broker Bill Kowalczuk and agent David Harris were not gone for long before realizing they missed Coldwell Banker Warburg’s robust support systems. Agent Guy Hobson has also joined the firm.

Coldwell Banker Warburg recently welcomed back two “boomerang” agents into the fold, agent David Harris and broker Bill Kowalczuk, the firm informed Inman.

It didn’t take long for the two real estate pros to realize what they had been missing at Coldwell Banker Warburg — Harris left the firm in February of this year to briefly join a Side-backed brokerage, and Kowalczuk left in February 2023 to join SERHANT. Prior to that, Harris had been with Coldwell Banker Warburg since late 2022 and Kowalczuk had been with the firm since 2016.

Kowalczuk is a seasoned broker who has been in the industry for more than two decades and closed over $500 million in sales. Prior to his first tenure with Coldwell Banker Warburg, Kowalczuk had also spent long stretches at The Corcoran Group and Town Residential. He specializes in everything from luxury lofts and townhouses to new development across Manhattan.

Kowalczuk said he returned to the firm for its support systems, the people and, especially, the leadership team.

Agent Guy Hobson has joined Coldwell Banker Warburg with Kowalczuk.

“Because Coldwell Banker Warburg is boutique, we all share our knowledge with one another,” Kowalczuk said in a statement.

“Everyone knows [firm President Emeritus Frederick Warburg Peters’] wisdom is beyond,” he added. “You can’t get that every day anywhere but here.”

Harris got into real estate around 2013 and has been affiliated with notable firms like Compass, Corcoran and Nest Seekers International in the past. His background in motivational speaking and theater have helped him to become a confident, creative agent who seamlessly works with buyers and sellers across Lower Fairfield County, the Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, Brooklyn and Miami.

Harris also believes Coldwell Banker Warburg’s support systems will help propel him to achieve his personal sales goals.

“I needed to find and create a space for my voice,” Harris said in a statement. “I want more than brand identity. I want my own space! I have never experienced a culture where, from management to operations, to the agents — they all want and work to see you succeed.

“No one is more competitive than me,” Harris continued. I get up every day intending to be the best agent, but so does everyone else at Coldwell Banker Warburg and we do it with grace, not animosity. That’s rare.”

Kevelyn Guzman, the firm’s regional vice president, welcomed the two agents back to the firm.

“We’re delighted to have Bill Kowalczuk and David Harris back with us,” she said in a statement. “Their return speaks volumes about the power and leverage the Coldwell Banker Warburg name carries in the market and to our agents and brokers, who, in turn, can offer unparalleled experience and service to buyers and sellers.”

Lillian Dickerson