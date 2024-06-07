Vicky Yu closed more than $63 million in sales last year. Her move to Coldwell Banker comes as brokerages continue an intense competition for top talent.

Summer may be near, but real estate companies are not slacking on their recruiting efforts: This week, Coldwell Banker revealed that it nabbed a high-performing Compass agent in California’s Bay Area.

Vicky Yu was previously working in Compass’ Burlingame office but has now affiliated with Coldwell Banker’s Redwood City — San Carlos office. A statement from Coldwell Banker describes Yu as a top performer and “one of the region’s leading real estate agents,” adding that she “closed over $63 million in real estate sales across 29 transactions in 2023.” She has done more than $350 million over the course of her career, according to the statement.

“I am excited to partner my business with Coldwell Banker Realty,” Yu said in the statement, “because they offer innovative technology, a strong global network and a luxury program with a brand name that resonates with consumers.”

Yu began her career in accounting and spent time working at Ernst & Young and Altera, according to her LinkedIn profile. After transitioning to real estate, she worked at Home Realty Yu and Intero Real Estate Services.

Yu’s move to Coldwell Banker comes as brokerages continue to compete for top talent. Though competition has been the name of the game for years in the industry, the slower market of the last two and a half years has increased pressure on brokerages to specifically chase high-performers with a track record of closing deals in lean times — or, in other words, people like Yu.

Coldwell Banker and Compass, in particular, seem to have something of a low-key rivalry in this area; in April, much like today, Coldwell Banker celebrated luring a top agent away from Compass. Meanwhile, Compass has touted its own recruiting victories over Coldwell Banker.

Though Coldwell Banker and Compass have been particularly proactive in their recruiting efforts, the trend of pursuing top agents is not limited to the two companies. Indeed, it has been one of the real estate industry’s most defining stories over the last several years.

In Yu’s case, Coldwell Banker leadership celebrated her arrival at the company. In a statement, Coldwell Banker regional President Jennifer Lind said Yu is “a highly regarded agent in the Bay Area.”

“Coldwell Banker’s presence, global footprint and strong local leadership, combined with Vicky’s exceptional service to her clients, creates a perfect partnership that we are proud to be part of,” Lind continued.

Bryce Cook, managing broker of the Redwood City — San Carlos office, added in the statement that “market-leading agents like Vicky come to Coldwell Banker to support their growth.”

“We have the size and scale to offer extensive referral opportunities, comprehensive listing support products and a trusted brand name,” Cook said, “that allows agents to successfully close more deals.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II