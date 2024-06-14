The penthouse is situated at the top of the 48-floor 77 Hudson in Jersey City and spans more than 3,800 square feet with 180-degree views.

A penthouse unit on New Jersey’s Gold Coast has become the priciest waterfront condo to hit the state’s market with an ask of $6.995 million, Inman has learned.

The penthouse is situated at the top of the 48-floor 77 Hudson in Jersey City. The luxury condo building was designed by CetraRuddy and completed in 2009.

Diana Sutherlin of Compass is representing the listing.

The current owner conducted a custom renovation of the apartment, which spreads nearly 3,850 square feet and features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. High-end appliances fill the home, including those by Sub-Zero, Miele and Bosch.

The kitchen boasts high-end appliances | Compass The home features extensive closet space | Compass One of the four bedrooms | Compass Bathrooms feature marble | Compass A dining nook with views | Compass The penthouse is located on New Jersey's Gold Coast | Compass

The home also interestingly features double what one might expect in the typical Jersey City condo, with two kitchens and two living rooms, which could prove helpful for entertaining enthusiasts or homeowners who would like the additional space to be allocated to staff.

Other high-end touches throughout the home include quartz countertops, spa-like baths with Grecian and chiseled marble, custom California Closets and smart home tech in every room. The apartment also boasts expansive views through floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows that display 180-degree views of the George Washington Bridge and the tip of Manhattan.

The 77 Hudson building also features an ample selection of amenities, including a 3,000-square-foot gym, pool, hot tub, sauna, children’s playroom, theater, game room, virtual golf room, party room and rooftop bar and fireplace.

