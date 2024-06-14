The penthouse is situated at the top of the 48-floor 77 Hudson in Jersey City and spans more than 3,800 square feet with 180-degree views.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

A penthouse unit on New Jersey’s Gold Coast has become the priciest waterfront condo to hit the state’s market with an ask of $6.995 million, Inman has learned.

The penthouse is situated at the top of the 48-floor 77 Hudson in Jersey City. The luxury condo building was designed by CetraRuddy and completed in 2009.

Diana Sutherlin of Compass is representing the listing.

The current owner conducted a custom renovation of the apartment, which spreads nearly 3,850 square feet and features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. High-end appliances fill the home, including those by Sub-Zero, Miele and Bosch.

The home also interestingly features double what one might expect in the typical Jersey City condo, with two kitchens and two living rooms, which could prove helpful for entertaining enthusiasts or homeowners who would like the additional space to be allocated to staff.

Other high-end touches throughout the home include quartz countertops, spa-like baths with Grecian and chiseled marble, custom California Closets and smart home tech in every room. The apartment also boasts expansive views through floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows that display 180-degree views of the George Washington Bridge and the tip of Manhattan.

The 77 Hudson building also features an ample selection of amenities, including a 3,000-square-foot gym, pool, hot tub, sauna, children’s playroom, theater, game room, virtual golf room, party room and rooftop bar and fireplace.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Compass
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×