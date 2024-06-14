Agents with My State MLS membership will be able to receive cash offer estimates on properties that qualify within minutes.

Opendoor has launched a partnership with the multiple listing service My State MLS, offering the 60,000 agents who use the MLS access to Opendoor’s iBuyer solution, the first official partnership between an MLS and an iBuyer.

According to a news release from Opendoor, agents with My State MLS membership will be able to receive cash offer estimates on properties that qualify within minutes to show their clients. The MLS is a nationwide platform that allows agents to list homes from anywhere in the United States.

“Our partnership with My State MLS was formed with the goal of giving more options to home sellers,” said Rhett Damon, general manager of MLS and vendor partnerships at Opendoor. “We know consumers value the experience and local knowledge of agents, so for those homeowners who also want a quick, simple and certain way to sell, this is an ideal partnership. The Opendoor, My State MLS partnership empowers agents to meet their clients wherever they are in the moving process.”

Agents with My State MLS membership will be able to enter their clients’ addresses into the MLS. If the property is eligible for an instant offer, they should receive an estimated instant cash offer within minutes, according to the new release. Agents can then choose to refer their client to Opendoor or represent the client through the transaction.

“Opendoor is a leader of innovative services and partnerships, and we’re proud to offer this industry-first, tech-forward tool exclusively to our agent network to include in their listing presentations,” said Dawn Pfaff, founder and president of My State MLS. “Opendoor’s integrated cash offer API process is incredibly quick and seamless, and will be a powerful tool for My State MLS agents to provide their clients with more choice and certainty when selling their homes.”

The tool is now operable in all of the markets My State MLS operates in, according to the announcement.

