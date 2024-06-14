At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Proposed DOJ ban on commission offers against the law, MLS says

Credit: Tingey Injury Law Firm _Unsplash

MLS PIN on Monday urged a district court to reject the Department of Justice’s arguments against a settlement with homeseller plaintiffs in the Nosalek antitrust commission case.

Seller who balked at inadequate payout appeals commission deal

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania homeseller Spring Way Center is seeking to overturn the court approval of deals reached with Anywhere, Keller Williams and RE/MAX to resolve antitrust commission suits.

VA officially unveils rules to allow vets to pay broker commissions

Getty Images

The temporary rules were first announced in May ahead of Memorial Day and came in response to calls from Realtors who feared veterans would become less competitive in the new landscape.

Microsoft removes portal data from Bing Real Estate after outcry

Four days after Bing Real Estate came under fire for its alleged co-opting of listing data from Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com, Microsoft has removed for-sale listing data from its site.

MLSs remain valuable tools after the NAR settlement

Realtracs CEO Stuart White writes that MLSs have an enhanced role as a reliable resource to support professionals as they follow the development of new processes and procedures.

