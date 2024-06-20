A penthouse at Central Park Tower on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row has sold to an unidentified international buyer for $115 million, making it the first residential sale in New York City over $100 million since 2022.

A penthouse at New York City’s Central Park Tower on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row has closed for $115 million, the most expensive transaction to hit the city since 2022, The Real Deal reported.

The Extell-developed property first went under contract in January, The Wall Street Journal reported. Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman with team member Kent Wu brought the unidentified international buyer to the transaction, Eklund announced on Instagram.

In 2023, there were no home sales in New York City above $100 million. The last properties to sell at that threshold in the city were a $188 million penthouse sold by hedge funder Daniel Och to Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai and two East 66th Street apartments, which sold for $101 million. Both deals were conducted in 2022.

The 12,000-square-foot duplex, which boasts 30-foot ceilings and Central Park views, was first marketed at $175 million last year. The asking price was later cut to $150 million before the buyer put in an offer.

A study in the duplex | StreetEasy View of the accent staircase from a gallery area | StreetEasy The living area with sweeping views of the city | StreetEasy One of the home's bathrooms | StreetEasy One of the apartment's bedrooms | StreetEasy A private lounge located on the building's 100th floor | Extell Development

Extell Marketing Group and Corcoran Sunshine represented the listing.

Central Park Tower launched sales in 2018 and made headlines for becoming the world’s tallest residential tower, as well as having units with astronomical asking prices.

Another penthouse at the property first asked $250 million, but has since been reduced to $195 million. Ryan Serhant is the listing agent for that 18,000-square-foot triplex.

Gary Barnett of Extell told The Real Deal that the development group ultimately opted to let go of the “headline price” to “get serious” about selling the triplex.

The projected sellout of Central Park Tower was initially estimated at $4 billion, but with several units’ subsequent price cuts, that estimate was later downgraded to $3 billion, according to The Real Deal.

