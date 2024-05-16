The Agency repped the building’s sales for one year before SERHANT. stepped in to take the reins on the 21-unit UWS boutique luxury residence known as ‘Fifteen.’

About one year after securing its first new development project in New York City, The Agency is out of the project and SERHANT. is taking over, The Real Deal reported.

Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency took on sales at the Upper West Side’s 15 West 96th Street in May 2023. The 21-unit boutique luxury building, also known as “Fifteen,” is located between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West and was developed by Sackman Enterprises Inc. SLCE Architects handled architectural design, and the units are priced up to $20 million. The building’s projected sellout is $130 million.

There are 12 available residences between one-bedroom to five-bedroom for which SERHANT. will take over marketing. The units are asking between $1.7 million and $18.5 million.

SERHANT.’s Charisse Chassen, Amy Herman and Ryan Serhant will take the lead on marketing the units.

“Fifteen is a beacon of refined living with iconic Central Park views, and this boutique collection of residences presents a rare opportunity within a highly coveted neighborhood,” Carolyn Sebba, head of new development at SERHANT., said in an email sent to Inman. “Our team is committed to leveraging our expertise and innovative marketing strategies to highlight the unique qualities of this development and presenting this offering to our global client base.”

California-headquartered The Agency moved into New York City when it announced its acquisition of Triplemint in 2022. With the acquisition, Shane Boyle joined The Agency and had already been representing sales for Fifteen, which he continued.

The Agency declined to comment to Inman on the change in representation.

Boyle told The Real Deal the situation was “a real head-scratcher” but that he wished SERHANT. “all the best with the remainder of the sellout.”

The Agency Managing Partner Mike Leipart had said last year that the firm was looking to gradually grow its new development business in the city. As of Thursday, The Agency’s new development webpage did not list any projects located in New York City.

