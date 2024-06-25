Software company RentSpree closed on its fifth Lone Star State MLS partnership by inking a deal with SABOR, the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Software company RentSpree closed on its fifth Texas MLS partnership by inking a deal with SABOR, the San Antonio Board of Realtors, executives announced Monday. SABOR is the fourth-largest MLS in the Lone Star State.

The property management and leasing operations software firm announced a deal with the Houston Area Association of Realtors a little more than a month ago, Inman reported. RentSpree also offers its software to members of Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors in Weatherford, Texas, the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors and the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors.

“This is a significant step in our mission to simplify rental management and improve the overall experience to an ever-growing user base,” RentSpree co-founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli said in a statement. “Our integration will streamline the rental process, making it faster and more efficient for everyone involved.”

The company’s multi-year strategy to embed with multiple listing services is intended to spread a message that today’s renters are tomorrow’s buyers and that even agents who don’t work in property management can find value in communicating with renters. Ultimately, RentSpree’s ApplyLink solution is integrated with a firm that assists investors, landlords and enterprise-level apartment operators in their work with renters and property management.

“RentSpree’s tenant screening feature will integrate seamlessly with SABOR’s listing module, and agents can easily opt-in to screen tenants via RentSpree’s integration with connectMLS, SABOR’s MLS platform of choice,” the release stated.

Texas has been in the midst of turbulent population growth for the last several years and, like much of the country, challenging home prices. Many are turning to long-term leasing as the state’s market keeps homes out of reach, thus RentSpree’s increased presence. Nearly half a million new residents moved to Texas in 2023 alone, according to RentSpree.

RentSpree partnered with both UtahRealEstate.com and REColorado in May, helping it reach a significant portion of the Mountain West’s biggest population centers. The company released RentSpree PRO in 2023, a software package aimed at residential agents.

The offering combines transaction and marketing tools, linking them into a single, simple package, according to a company announcement sent to Inman. It empowers sales agents to consider the value of working more closely with renters and includes fast document uploads for rental applications, lead generation assistance and a single interface to help avoid the fragmented collection of necessary data from multiple sources.

