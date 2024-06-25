Software company RentSpree closed on its fifth Lone Star State MLS partnership by inking a deal with SABOR, the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Software company RentSpree closed on its fifth Texas MLS partnership by inking a deal with SABOR, the San Antonio Board of Realtors, executives announced Monday. SABOR is the fourth-largest MLS in the Lone Star State.

The property management and leasing operations software firm announced a deal with the Houston Area Association of Realtors a little more than a month ago, Inman reported. RentSpree also offers its software to members of Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors in Weatherford, Texas, the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors and the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors.

“This is a significant step in our mission to simplify rental management and improve the overall experience to an ever-growing user base,” RentSpree co-founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli said in a statement. “Our integration will streamline the rental process, making it faster and more efficient for everyone involved.”

The company’s multi-year strategy to embed with multiple listing services is intended to spread a message that today’s renters are tomorrow’s buyers and that even agents who don’t work in property management can find value in communicating with renters. Ultimately, RentSpree’s ApplyLink solution is integrated with a firm that assists investors, landlords and enterprise-level apartment operators in their work with renters and property management.

“RentSpree’s tenant screening feature will integrate seamlessly with SABOR’s listing module, and agents can easily opt-in to screen tenants via RentSpree’s integration with connectMLS, SABOR’s MLS platform of choice,” the release stated.

Texas has been in the midst of turbulent population growth for the last several years and, like much of the country, challenging home prices. Many are turning to long-term leasing as the state’s market keeps homes out of reach, thus RentSpree’s increased presence. Nearly half a million new residents moved to Texas in 2023 alone, according to RentSpree.

RentSpree partnered with both UtahRealEstate.com and REColorado in May, helping it reach a significant portion of the Mountain West’s biggest population centers. The company released RentSpree PRO in 2023, a software package aimed at residential agents.

The offering combines transaction and marketing tools, linking them into a single, simple package, according to a company announcement sent to Inman. It empowers sales agents to consider the value of working more closely with renters and includes fast document uploads for rental applications, lead generation assistance and a single interface to help avoid the fragmented collection of necessary data from multiple sources.

Email Craig Rowe

MLS
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×