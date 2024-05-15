RentSpree has more than 300 associations and MLSs in its partner network, who primarily use its ApplyLink solution, a single browser experience that automates application collection, screening, approval and other property management operations critical to securing occupancy..

Software company RentSpree has inked another MLS partnership, this time with UtahRealEstate.com (URE) to assist agents in how they work with renters, according to a May 15 press release sent to Inman exclusively. URE has 20,000 agents in its membership and is recognized for its web-forward marketing and consumer-facing online presence.

RentSpree has more than 300 associations and MLSs in its partner network that primarily use its ApplyLink solution, a single browser experience that automates application collection, screening, approval and other property management operations critical to securing occupancy.

The software integrates directly with listing data and content, allowing users to publish the capability directly to the market and leverage what it collects in existing systems. It doesn’t require manual logins or redundant data entry.

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said in a statement that working with RentSpree will elevate the importance of renters as a lead resource, and extend the expertise of its members to the apartment market.

“Unlike other regions of the country, the rental listing marketplace has not been a primary focus of real estate agents in Utah,” Bjelke said. “By integrating RentSpree’s easy-to-use rental tools, our members can efficiently manage rental transactions and easily integrate them into their regular workflow.”

Utah continues to benefit from relocation trends and its reputation as an ideal destination for lifestyle-driven buyers and second-home investors. Naturally, rental trends follow.

According to data by RentCafe, an average of 10 renters were competing for each vacant space in Salt Lake City in 2023. Currently, more than 800,000 Utahns are renters, according to data by the Rental Housing Association of Utah, making up about 30 percent of households in the state, according to the release.

RentSpree’s software is designed to assist property mangers, their tenants and residential sales agents across all facets of working with those who lease their homes. In addition to operational efficiencies, the software provides outward-facing marketing tools and resources to build and maintain relationships with tenants.

In February, Mid-America Regional Information Systems (MARIS) came aboard, adding 15,000 potential ApplyLink users. The MARIS partnership followed September 2023’s link-up with NorthstarMLS, a Midwest MLS that boasts 22,600 members.

In October 2023, RentSpree added tenant credit building to its suite of benefits, allowing users to report on-time payments to credit bureau TransUnion.

