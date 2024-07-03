Keller Williams has appointed four new executives for its commercial, coaching and philanthropy divisions. KW President and CEO Mark Willis said the new hires are committed to bolstering “shared success and growth.”

Keller Williams has hired four new executives to strengthen its commercial, coaching and philanthropy divisions, according to an announcement on Monday. Cynthia Lee and Alicia Shepherd will serve as KW Commercial’s new president and vice president, while Cody Gibson and Rachel Elder will take on vice president roles at KW MAPS Coaching and KW Cares respectively.

“We’re excited to announce the appointments of Cynthia, Alicia, Cody, and Rachel, who are serving and bringing immense value to our market centers and agents to ensure our entrepreneurs thrive in the face of market headwinds,” KW President and CEO Mark Willis said in a prepared statement. “These high-caliber leaders are committed to our shared success and growth at Keller Williams.”

“In partnership with our agents, we are building careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving,” he added.

Lee and Shepherd have been KW Commercial leaders since the fourth quarter of 2021, with Lee leading the division’s strategy and growth and Shepherd leading education and training efforts. The duo’s new roles align with their previous responsibilities, with Lee continuing to bolster the division’s growth and Shepherd continuing to improve KW Commercial agents’ and brokers’ skill sets.

“Commercial agents can now dream big and achieve a life by design,” Lee said in a written statement. “With us, agents go on a journey that maximizes their prosperity and productivity through unique training and live events, while fostering an atmosphere of accountability and the strong culture for which KW is known.”

Added Shepherd, “At KW Commercial, we can support any agent at any level of success. Agents no longer have to consider outdated institutional firms to give their businesses the most professional and competitive edge.”

Like Lee and Shepherd, Gibson has a long history with Keller Williams as an operating principal for six market centers and the CEO of the Portland Real Estate Group and the United Home Group. Gibson will be responsible for helping spearhead KW MAPS Coaching initiatives, the latest of which is PULSE, a subscription-based coaching and training program.

“Having grown up in KW, it’s an honor to now be named vice president of MAPS Coaching,” Gibson said in a prepared statement. “Coaching is the bridge that allows us to move from where we are to where we want to be in our lives and careers.”

“Whether you’re managing a solo agent venture, building a local real estate team, leading an expansion, or launching or growing a market center, our MAPS coaches provide a powerful, tailored experience to support your aspirations and journey to success,” he added.

Lastly, Elder is a nonprofit expert who most recently worked with Beacon Nonprofit Consulting, an Austin-based company that helps nonprofits become more effective fundraisers. With her new role at KW Cares, Elder will use her expertise to create new fundraising initiatives.

“I am honored to be part of KW Cares, where I witness firsthand the remarkable empowerment, support, and uplift we provide to KW agents and their families,” Elder said in the announcement. “Our efforts are making a transformative and enduring impact on lives.”

“I continue to be inspired by the work and the culture of KW,” she added. “A true sense of family helping family exists here.”

