Keller Williams has partnered with RealNex to launch a fully branded customer relationship management platform for its commercial agents. The platform will be available starting Monday.

A month after acquiring transaction management platform CPros, Keller Williams has made another move to enhance its agents’ technology experience.

KW Commercial agents can now access KW Commercial RealNex, a desktop and mobile-friendly customer relationship management (CRM) platform powered by commercial real estate technology company RealNex.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with RealNex because of the strong value it brings to our commercial real estate agents,” KW Commercial Executive Leader of Strategy and Growth Cynthia Lee said in a statement. “The KW Commercial RealNex platform brings together a complete suite of marketing and business tools for our agents to thrive while also maintaining our culture and brand promises.”

Founded in 2013, RealNex partners with leading real estate companies including Century 21, RE/MAX and Coldwell Banker to launch branded and fully integrated customer relationship management platforms for commercial agents and brokers.

KW Commercial RealNex relies on RealNex’s Navigator, a two-year-old technology suite transaction and customer relationship management capabilities. The CRM enables users to match buyers, sellers and tenants to properties, track client, property, and transaction activities, update and sync contacts with email integration, and view building and market information in one place.

RealNex Navigator also enables users to create custom fully branded marketing campaigns and reports, launch custom one-click listing websites and protect critical documents through the platform’s MarketEdge features. KW commercial agents will also have access to RealNex VR, VideoMaker, RealNex Pro data and data services as well RealCampaigns for email marketing.

RealNex Navigator typically costs $149 per month with an annual contract; however, a Keller Williams spokesperson told Inman, “there are no costs to use the baseline features and benefits of the enterprise software as long as the agent is associated with KW Commercial.”

“Our KW Commercial agents now have another true competitive advantage that allows them to best focus on the activities that benefit their bottom lines and growth,” Lee said of the partnership.

RealNex Executive Chairman Mark Kingston said the company will update the app in the coming months with additional tools that help agents and brokers seal the deal virtually, including RealNex Navigator International, Auction Platform, Virtual Reality Platform and RealNex Data Solutions.

Keller Williams Commercial has been around since 2008; however, the company announced plans in late 2021 to revitalize the division under the guidance of Lee, who served as the managing director of Keller Williams Commercial City View for nine years.

“The future is incredibly bright for KW Commercial, and I am honored to be part of leading such an amazing organization and our fleet of world-class commercial agents,” she told Inman in December.

KW Commercial currently boasts 2,200 agents operating in 790 offices across the United States and Canada.

Email Marian McPherson