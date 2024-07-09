The deal marks the seventh purchase in 12 months for Massachusetts-based Lamacchia Realty as it signals acquisitions across New England in 2025. “I want to triple that in the next 12,” CEO says.

Lamacchia Realty landed another triumph Tuesday with its acquisition of Berkshire Dream Home, adding continuous statewide coverage for the Massachusetts-based brokerage, Inman has learned exclusively.

The purchase adds to the brokerage’s presence in Western Massachusetts and ensures the rapidly growing company’s ongoing expansion quest across New England and Florida well into 2025, CEO Anthony Lamacchia told Inman.

“We’ve acquired seven companies in the last 12 months,” Lamacchia said, adding that nearly 200 new agents have come aboard over the same period. “I want to triple that in the next 12.”

Based in Dalton, Massachusetts, Berkshire Dream Home was founded by Andy and Sarah Perenick in 2014. It was the top-producing company in Berkshire County in 2022 and 2023, according to Lamacchia.

The acquisition includes three staffers and 22 Realtors. Lamacchia now boasts approximately 660 agents on its team, up from about 470 a year ago, according to the brokerage.

“I am so excited to collaborate with Anthony,” Andy Perenick said in a statement. “His mission clearly aligns with my goal to raise the bar of professionalism and protect the consumer during the real-estate transaction. Anthony and his team will be able to support our agents in their own growth in this field and provide them with tools and marketing that will accelerate their professional development.”

Lamacchia Realty has added 33 agents and approximately $150 million in prior 12-month sales volume from Chinatti Realty since June, Lamacchia said.

In April, it purchased Sears Real Estate, a family-run brokerage owned by NAR President Kevin Sears. Sears Realty was the fourth-largest brokerage in the state, and the acquisition helped Lamacchia expand West.

Earlier this month, Lamacchia announced it had recruited Massoud Atallah from Anywhere Real Estate to lead up its business development segment. Atallah was described as an expert in recruitment and acquisitions.

