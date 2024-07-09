The deal marks the seventh purchase in 12 months for Massachusetts-based Lamacchia Realty as it signals acquisitions across New England in 2025. “I want to triple that in the next 12,” CEO says.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Lamacchia Realty landed another triumph Tuesday with its acquisition of Berkshire Dream Home, adding continuous statewide coverage for the Massachusetts-based brokerage, Inman has learned exclusively. 

The purchase adds to the brokerage’s presence in Western Massachusetts and ensures the rapidly growing company’s ongoing expansion quest across New England and Florida well into 2025, CEO Anthony Lamacchia told Inman.

“We’ve acquired seven companies in the last 12 months,” Lamacchia said, adding that nearly 200 new agents have come aboard over the same period. “I want to triple that in the next 12.”

Based in Dalton, Massachusetts, Berkshire Dream Home was founded by Andy and Sarah Perenick in 2014. It was the top-producing company in Berkshire County in 2022 and 2023, according to Lamacchia.

The acquisition includes three staffers and 22 Realtors. Lamacchia now boasts approximately 660 agents on its team, up from about 470 a year ago, according to the brokerage.

“I am so excited to collaborate with Anthony,” Andy Perenick said in a statement. “His mission clearly aligns with my goal to raise the bar of professionalism and protect the consumer during the real-estate transaction. Anthony and his team will be able to support our agents in their own growth in this field and provide them with tools and marketing that will accelerate their professional development.” 

Lamacchia Realty has added 33 agents and approximately $150 million in prior 12-month sales volume from Chinatti Realty since June, Lamacchia said.

In April, it purchased Sears Real Estate, a family-run brokerage owned by NAR President Kevin Sears. Sears Realty was the fourth-largest brokerage in the state, and the acquisition helped Lamacchia expand West.

Earlier this month, Lamacchia announced it had recruited Massoud Atallah from Anywhere Real Estate to lead up its business development segment. Atallah was described as an expert in recruitment and acquisitions.

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×