The acquisition will allow Final Offer, a platform for managing and negotiating offers, to provide a “transparent and straightforward experience when buying and selling a home,” executives said.

Final Offer, a platform for managing and negotiating offers, announced Wednesday its acquisition of the North American operations of transaction platform Openn Negotiation.

In a statement, Final Offer said that together the two platforms “will provide agents, teams and brokerages across the U.S. and Canada with best in class offer management and negotiation technology.” The platforms will also produce “a more transparent and straightforward experience when buying and selling a home,” the statement continues.

Judd Hoffman, Final Offer’s co-CEO, added in the statement that “with our shared commitment to transparent and efficient technology solutions for agents, buyers and sellers, Openn complements the Final Offer platform and enhances our presence and commitment throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

The companies did not publicly disclose financial details of the acquisition.

Final Offer was founded in 2021 and currently operates in 10 U.S. states, as well as the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Alberta. The company is based in Boston, and allows listing agents to publish the full terms their seller is looking for alongside a full marketing breakdown of a listing. Both buyers and sellers must work with an agent in order to use the platform.

To date, Final Offer has raised $14 million in funding, according to the company’s statement.

The statement goes on to explain that Openn Negotiation was founded in 2016 in Perth, Australia, with the goal of providing “a transparent online sales process that facilitates real-time negotiation of a property transaction.” The company expanded to Canada in 2022, and “has developed integrated products and systems with the Canadian Real Estate Association,” the statement adds.

Peter Gibbons, Openn Negotiation’s founder and managing director, will stay on with the company as it becomes part of Final Offer. In Wednesday’s statement, he said that “we’ve only just begun to see what is possible when the offer process is clear and the information is trusted.”

“I’m excited to partner with Final Offer,” Gibbons added, “to expand on our mission of delivering a transparent offer experience to consumers and the real estate community across Canada and beyond.”

