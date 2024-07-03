An independent brokerage and a former Century 21 franchise just switched affiliations to RE/MAX. The moves come during a time of intense competition for talent.

Last week, it was Coldwell Banker and Keller Williams with the big recruiting victories. Now, it’s RE/MAX’s turn.

That’s because the franchisor just announced that it scooped up two different brokerages in Ontario, Canada. Most recently, a firm with more than 200 agents has joined from Century 21 and will now operate under the name RE/MAX President Realty. The franchise is based in Brampton, a city in Ontario.

Brothers Gurcharan Garry Bhaura and Sukh Bhaura operate RE/MAX President Realty. In a statement, they pointed to RE/MAX’s technology, network, marketing resources and other factors in their decision to switch brands.

“This [RE/MAX affiliation] will propel our business forward, offering unmatched opportunities and support for our team and clients. Together, we are set to achieve remarkable success in our real estate journey,” Gurcharan Garry Bhaura said in the statement.

Both brothers have extensive experience in the industry, with Gurcharan Garry Bhaura currently serving as a vice chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association. He previously served as the president of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. Sukh Bhaura has worked in commercial real estate for 20 years and is currently the vice president of the CCIM Central Canada Chapter.

The debut of RE/MAX President Realty comes just days after Davenport Realty, previously an independent brokerage also based in Ontario, joined RE/MAX. In that case, the company brought 130 agents to the brand and opened two RE/MAX Icon Realty brokerages. In a statement, owners Steven Smith, Wes Watson, Dan Porlier and Brad Howard indicated the new brand affiliation will lead to “unparalleled opportunities” for their firm.

“This will offer us many competitive advantages in our local real estate market,” Watson said. “Including enhanced brand recognition, access to a comprehensive tech toolbox, and an expansive referral network.”

The pair of recruiting wins for RE/MAX come amid a time of intense competition for industry talent. Competition, of course, has always been a part of real estate, but the slower market of the last few years has shifted many brands’ attention to star agents and teams with a proven track record.

Indeed, many recent recruiting announcements from companies such as Coldwell Banker, Compass and others have focused on individual names rather than numbers. That, in turn, makes big numbers like the ones RE/MAX just announced all the more notable.

