Coldwell Banker Realty’s automated marketing platform, Listing Concierge, now includes generative AI capabilities, the firm has informed Inman.

With its new capabilities, the platform will allow agents and concierge coordinators to automate the generation of listing descriptions, image captions and property attributes “in minutes,” Coldwell Banker Realty said. Agents and coordinators will still need to enter basic information into Listing Concierge, like number of bedrooms, bathrooms, etc., but the technology will create the content within an agent’s desired or required word counts.

“As a company, we believe in equipping our agents with technology that can simplify processes, build efficiencies and achieve exceptional results,” Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement.

“The introduction of this new AI-powered capability to Listing Concierge is a testament to our enduring commitment to innovation. While real estate remains a very human-focused, personalized business, equipping agents with this technology allows them to spend less time on manual tasks and more time delivering tangible value to their clients.”

In 2019, Inman tech columnist Craig Rowe likened Listing Concierge to an in-house Canva or Jigglar, noting that agents should be “enamored with its capability.”

The platform has fulfilled over 300,000 orders in five years and offers a full suite of services, including professional photography, videography, customized marketing materials and targeted online advertising. It currently has a 50 percent usage rate across the Coldwell Banker network, making it the most adopted product in the firm’s tech stack, Lindsay Listanski, national vice president of field marketing at Coldwell Banker Realty, told Inman. Agents who use Listing Concierge close on average with a 2.4 percent higher commission rate, Coldwell Banker Realty noted.

“AI has proven to be a transformative tool in real estate, and the addition of this technology to our industry-leading Listing Concierge platform ensures our agents stay ahead of the curve,” Listanski said in a statement.

“The ability to automatically generate custom property descriptions and other listing components offers a meaningful and easily accessible advantage for all our agents. We’re excited to offer it to them as we continue to unlock new ways to make them more efficient and effective than ever before.”

Brokerages have gradually been incorporating AI into their platforms in an increasing number of ways in recent months as the technology has involved, including Keller Williams and Corcoran Group, among others.

Listanski said that the firm anticipates the addition of generative AI to Listing Concierge to increase adoption of the platform, given the large interest among Coldwell Banker Realty agents for learning to use AI in their business.

“An exciting thing is that for agents who haven’t used generative AI before, using it can jumpstart other ideas on how to leverage AI to drive productivity, efficiency and, ultimately, growth,” Listanski said in an email.

