McKillen joined the firm in early 2023 to spearhead Official’s expansion into Los Angeles. His departure comes weeks after Official co-founders and brothers Oren and Tal Alexander stepped down in response to mounting sexual assault allegations.

Leading LA luxury broker Tyrone McKillen is bidding adieu to Official after spending less than two years with the brokerage, Business Insider first reported.

In early 2023, McKillen joined Official to spearhead the firm’s expansion into Los Angeles. At that time, McKillen brought over $500 million in listings with him, as well as his eight-person team, Plus Real Estate Group.

Official has confirmed that McKillen and his team will be leaving the brokerage.

“We have a deep amount of respect for Tyrone and support him in his new venture,” Nicole Oge, co-founder and chief growth officer at Official, said in a statement to the Real Deal.

Official and McKillen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Inman. McKillen also did not respond to a request for comment from The Real Deal.

The move comes just weeks after Official co-founders and brothers Oren and Tal Alexander stepped down from their positions at the firm in response to mounting lawsuits alleging the brothers and their other brother, Alon Alexander, were perpetrators of rape and sexual assault.

Following McKillen’s departure, it is unclear in what capacity Official will continue to operate in Los Angeles.

McKillen’s exit will likely be a setback in terms of Official establishing itself in LA’s luxury market, which is full of competitive boutique firms and larger household names alike.

Currently, McKillen holds a mix of for sale and for rent listings representing more than $100 million in volume, according to his online profile.

The broker also founded and serves as principal of Plus Development Group, a LA-headquartered development and design firm, of which his team is also a part.

Last week, Tal Alexander denied the rape and assault allegations against him through a court filing made by his attorneys, who said they would push for a jury trial in their continuing fight against the allegations.

