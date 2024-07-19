At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The latest order by a court of appeals in Washington, D.C., means the DOJ is free to reopen its investigation into the National Association of Realtors.

California Regional MLS’s general counsel talks offers of compensation, seller concessions, steering and buyer agency agreements ahead of his appearance at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

The California Association of Realtors says even though offers of compensation among brokers remain legal, members and their clients should not rely on “historically common practices.”

After brokerages and MLSs reached out, the Consumer Federation of America created criteria focused on whether agreements are readable, understandable and fair to buyers.

Creating leverage through technology has never been easier, Jimmy Burgess writes. Check out his list of hot apps to make this summer sizzle for your business.

Email Editorial