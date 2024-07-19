At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Appeals court denies NAR rehearing request of DOJ probe

Photo by Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

The latest order by a court of appeals in Washington, D.C., means the DOJ is free to reopen its investigation into the National Association of Realtors.

Ed Zorn: Why mandatory buyer contracts are a ‘big consumer win’

California Regional MLS’s general counsel talks offers of compensation, seller concessions, steering and buyer agency agreements ahead of his appearance at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

CAR changes commission-sharing on forms following DOJ inquiry

A piece of chocolate cake being removed from the whole

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

The California Association of Realtors says even though offers of compensation among brokers remain legal, members and their clients should not rely on “historically common practices.”

Consumer watchdog develops new standard to assess buyer contracts

After brokerages and MLSs reached out, the Consumer Federation of America created criteria focused on whether agreements are readable, understandable and fair to buyers.

Hot-app summer: 15 brightest tech tools for real estate agents

Creating leverage through technology has never been easier, Jimmy Burgess writes. Check out his list of hot apps to make this summer sizzle for your business.

