If you’ve been looking to position yourself within the luxury niche, luxury consultant Chris Pollinger writes, the journey will be both challenging and, potentially, rewarding.

July is Luxury Month at Inman. Tune in as we survey the evolving luxury market, explore emerging trends, and talk to top producers and influencers in the ultra-luxury space about how they got where they are today and the insights they’ve gained along the way. The month culminates with the announcement of the expanded Golden I Awards live onstage at Luxury Connect (July 29-30) in Las Vegas.

Entering the world of luxury real estate is both a thrilling and challenging venture. As experts in coaching luxury real estate brokers, teams and elite agents, we understand what it takes to thrive in this high-stakes market. If you’re an aspiring luxury real estate agent, here’s what you need to know.

1. To get into luxury, you need to understand your market

Luxury real estate markets vary greatly by location. Research the area thoroughly to grasp local market trends, demographics and economic factors. Knowing the market means understanding what drives it — from preferred architectural styles to the amenities that attract affluent buyers.

Additionally, familiarize yourself with the competition. Identify other luxury real estate agents and firms, study their strengths and weaknesses and determine how you can position yourself effectively. By mastering the market, you set the foundation for your success.

2. To get into luxury, you need to build a strong network

Relationships are everything in luxury real estate. Develop connections with high-net-worth individuals, luxury home builders, architects and interior designers. These relationships can provide valuable leads and partnerships.

Join exclusive groups and elite real estate organizations. Membership in clubs and professional associations can enhance your credibility and give you access to potential clients. Networking isn’t just about who you know; it’s about who knows you.

3. To get into luxury, you need effective marketing and branding

Your brand should scream luxury. Create high-quality marketing materials, invest in professional photography and maintain a polished online presence. Your branding needs to reflect the elegance and sophistication of the luxury market.

Utilize digital marketing to its fullest potential. A strong online presence, from a professional website to active social media profiles and targeted digital advertising, is crucial. Implement sophisticated marketing techniques, including professional staging, virtual tours and targeted digital campaigns. High-end marketing sets you apart and attracts discerning buyers.

4. To get into luxury, you need legal and financial knowledge

Luxury real estate transactions are complex. Understand the local laws, tax implications and zoning regulations that affect these high-stakes deals. Familiarize yourself with the financial aspects, from handling large transactions to understanding financing options available for high-end properties. Being financially savvy and legally knowledgeable positions you as a trusted advisor who can navigate the intricacies of luxury transactions.

5. To get into luxury, you need to provide exceptional client service

Luxury clients have high expectations. They demand top-tier service, so be responsive, discreet and attentive to their needs. Offer personalized services, such as private showings, custom property searches and concierge services to cater to individual client preferences.

Adopt a consultative approach — build long-term relationships, offer ongoing support and provide strategic advice based on deep market expertise. Exceptional service is not just about meeting expectations; it’s about exceeding them.

6. To get into luxury, you need to know luxury amenities

Luxury properties are defined by their features and amenities. Understand what makes a property luxurious, from smart home technology and premium materials to unique architectural details. Highlight the lifestyle benefits, such as proximity to exclusive schools, shopping, dining and recreational facilities. Selling a luxury home is about selling a lifestyle, and you need to communicate this effectively.

7. To get into luxury, you need continuous learning

The luxury market evolves rapidly. Stay updated with the latest trends, technologies and market data through continuous education and professional development. Attend industry conferences, webinars and read relevant publications. Consider obtaining certifications or designations that specialize in luxury real estate to enhance your expertise and credibility. Continuous learning keeps you at the top of your game.

8. To get into luxury, you need effective negotiation skills

Luxury real estate deals often involve significant negotiation. Develop strong negotiation skills to ensure the best outcomes for your clients. Understand your client’s priorities and motivations to negotiate effectively on their behalf. Excel in strategic negotiations, ensuring win-win outcomes that maximize value for both buyers and sellers. Your ability to negotiate can significantly impact your success in the luxury market.

9. To get into luxury, you need to leverage technology

High-end buyers often prefer to view properties remotely before visiting in person. Invest in virtual tours and VR technology to provide immersive experiences. Use data analytics to understand market trends, pricing strategies and client preferences. Embracing technology not only enhances your service but also sets you apart in a competitive market.

11. To get into luxury, you need patience and persistence

Luxury properties typically take longer to sell. Patience and persistence are key in nurturing leads and closing deals. Stay engaged with potential buyers and keep them informed about new opportunities. Establishing yourself in the luxury market can take time. Focus on building a solid reputation through consistent, high-quality service. Ensure clients feel respected, exceed their expectations and provide long-term value. Building lasting relationships can lead to repeat business and referrals.

12. To get into luxury, you need a robust growth framework

Your growth is limited by your systems. Implement efficient systems to manage leads, cash flow and operations effectively. Streamlining your business processes can help you scale efficiently. A system-based approach ensures you’re prepared for growth and can handle the complexities of the luxury market.

By integrating these elements, you position yourself as a successful luxury real estate agent, providing exceptional service and strategic insights to high-end clients. The journey is challenging, but with the right knowledge and approach, it’s incredibly rewarding.