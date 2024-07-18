Learn more about this Tyler, Texas, broker, who leads by example to foster a culture of excellence and growth for her agents.

Broker Spotlight: Vanessa Griffin

Name: Vanessa Griffin

Title: Managing partner, broker

Experience: 20 years in the industry, 10 years as a broker-owner

Location: Tyler, Texas

Brokerage name: The Agency Tyler

Team size: 6

Transaction sides: 122 sides (2023)

Sales volume: $55 million (2023)

What are 3 reasons you should be in the Broker Spotlight?

As a broker, I take immense pride in nurturing and guiding my agents to success. I am deeply passionate about supporting their growth, leading by example and fostering a culture of excellence within our team. I find great joy in watching my agents flourish and achieve their professional goals. I make it a priority to be accessible to them at all times, offering guidance, encouragement and strategic insights to help them navigate their careers in real estate with confidence and proficiency. I am driven by a profound passion for real estate. This enthusiasm fuels my continuous pursuit of industry knowledge and innovation. I leverage my expertise to guide clients through complex transactions, offering strategic insights and delivering exceptional outcomes. My hands-on involvement ensures that every client receives the highest level of expertise and care. Throughout my career, I have consistently delivered outstanding results for my clients. Whether negotiating deals or providing comprehensive support throughout the buying or selling process, my focus remains on achieving optimal outcomes.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Prioritize implementing robust systems from the outset. Investing in reliable systems and processes early on sets a solid foundation for your brokerage’s success. Whether it’s CRM tools for client management, marketing automation or transaction management software, having these systems in place streamlines operations, enhances efficiency and supports sustainable growth.

Embrace technology that aligns with your business goals and adapt as needed to stay competitive in the dynamic real estate market.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader in real estate excels at fostering a culture of collaboration and staying ahead with industry trends, including technology. I believe in creating a collaborative environment where team members feel valued and empowered to contribute.

Staying current with technology and industry advancements is crucial; as a lifelong learner, I ensure we’re well-informed and equipped to deliver exceptional service. I also strive to always lead by example, inspiring my agents to uphold high standards and innovate for our clients’ benefit.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

One thing I wish every agent knew is the critical importance of their database. Your database is your lifeline in real estate. From the moment you start, prioritize setting up a CRM. It doesn’t need to be the most expensive or elaborate; there are plenty of affordable options that effectively organize your contacts and interactions.

The key is consistency: regularly update and engage with your database to nurture relationships and stay top-of-mind. Set achievable goals for adding new contacts each day or week to ensure steady growth and sustained client connections.

