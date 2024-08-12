According to Van Conover, the Prevost motorhomes typically belong to “A-list artists, top of the top in the music industry, F1 racers and high-level entrepreneurs” who can customize the motorhome however they see fit from the floors, the color of the leather to the entire buildout.”

Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Demand for vacation homes has plummeted from sky-high pandemic-era demand, but what if you could have that second home anywhere, without giving up any of the amenities you’re used to?

What has been described as “the world’s most expensive, most futuristic motorhome” has hit the road. It’s priced at $2.5 million, according to YouTuber Erik Van Conover.

Van Conover, known for highlighting high-end properties, recently gave the world a tour of the motorhome in which he lived and slept trackside during this summer’s Montreal Formula 1(F1) event.

According to Van Conover, Prevost motorhomes typically belong to “A-list artists, top of the top in the music industry, F1 racers and high-level entrepreneurs” who can customize the motorhome however they see fit from the floors, the color of the leather to the entire buildout.”

This lofty motorhome features a cockpit with white leather seats, costing $20,000 a piece. Extending down from the cockpit is a retractable, 65-inch television with a built-in soundbar.

Beyond the cockpit is a lounge area with high ceilings and wide space extending two feet on each side, which Van Conover states is wider than the narrowest NYC apartment. The lounge features a convertible sofa bed, privacy glass for the windows and light bars that line the interior.

The vehicle was built not only for comfort but for efficiency and is powered by two lithium batteries that allow it to run for a week using solar energy.

Ten touchscreen Garmin tablets are spread throughout the motorhome, allowing passengers to easily control everything inside, from the lighting to the televisions. There are also charging ports for smartphones.

Other interior features include a laundry area, kitchen and dining room, two bathrooms and two bedrooms.

The motorhome seats eight and sleeps four people.

Van Conover believes that the most remarkable part of the motorhome lies in the master suite.

The master bedroom holds a king-sized bed, rare for even an NYC apartment, a retractable 50-inch television and two dual closets. The master bathroom has finishes often seen in mega-mansions, including a shower that features a built-in bench, LED light bar and hidden drain.

On the exterior of the motorhome is an outdoor kitchen, including a grill and cutting board, a 55-inch flat-screen television and an E-mirror that allows for 360-degree visibility with no blind spots on the journeys ahead.

Email Richelle Hammiel