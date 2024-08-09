At least five agents based in New York and Miami have left the firm in about the last week. Previously, West Coast founding broker Tyrone McKillen had also left the Side-backed brokerage.

More agents once affiliated with Side-backed Official have left in the wake of sexual assault allegations against two firm co-founders, Oren and Tal Alexander, who have since exited the brokerage.

At least five agents based in New York and Miami have left the firm in about the last week, The Real Deal reported on Thursday.

The moves come about two months after news broke that Oren and his twin, Alon, had been sued by two women for alleged sexual assault and rape. Shortly thereafter, Tal was also sued by a third woman who alleged that she had been raped by Tal and Alon.

After more women came forward with similar allegations against the Alexander brothers, Oren and then Tal each stepped down from their positions at Official.

The FBI is also now conducting a probe into the Alexander brothers’ behavior, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, all three brothers have denied the allegations against them.

Agents who departed Official in the last week include New York City-based Lauren Fitzpatrick Weitz, whose license is no longer affiliated with the firm, according to licensing records.

Florida-based agents who are no longer with the firm include Jennifer Goldstein, who returned to Douglas Elliman; Farid Moussallem and Andrea Arcuri, who joined One Sotheby’s International Realty; and Darius Brodesser, who joined Plus Real Estate.

Plus Real Estate is also a Side-backed firm that is led by Tyrone McKillen, who was previously running Official’s operations in Los Angeles.

Inman was unable to get in contact with Fitzpatrick Weitz. Goldstein and Arcuri declined to comment. Moussallem told Inman he joined Official to lead sales for the Miami new development 888 Brickell Dolce&Gabbana, and has now taken the project with him to One Sotheby’s. Brodesser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We understand and respect their decisions,” Official co-founder Nicole Oge told Inman in an emailed statement. “We deeply value the relationships forged with each agent during their time with Official and wish them all the best.”

Fitzpatrick Weitz came to Official from Douglas Elliman, where she had been a member of Oren and Tal’s team, The Alexander Team. She also represented properties in Florida with Oren, including a penthouse that had been owned by attorney Jim Ferraro, who was initially representing Oren and Alon in the first two civil lawsuits brought against them. The brothers have since replaced Ferraro with criminal defense attorney Isabelle Kirshner.

In addition to Oge, Official continues to be run by its remaining co-founders, Richard Jordan and Andrew Wachtfogel. The group launched the firm in 2022 when Oren and Tal left Elliman.

Since the Alexander brothers’ departure, Official has lost two major South Florida development projects: the 888 Brickell Dolce&Gabbana condo building and Michael Shvo’s Raleigh hotel project. Former Official agent Anna Sherrill, who previously returned to One Sotheby’s, is leading sales at the Raleigh.

In July, Tyrone McKillen announced his departure from Official. In early 2023, he had been tapped to lead the firm’s expansion on the West Coast. When he left, he also took his eight-person Plus Real Estate Group team with him.

