ListedKit is the type of lightweight, sign-up-and-go software that targets individual agents, teams and smaller, fast-moving brokerages that appeals to the heart of good deal flow.

Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed for the latest on real estate technology from Inman’s expert Craig Rowe.

ListedKit is software to help agents manage transactions.

Platforms: Browser; mobile-responsive

Ideal for: Agents, teams and their clients

Top selling points:

Pared-down, list-based UX

Mobile-first

Client communication tools

Task management functionality

Transaction audits

Top concern:

Hard to find a real worry with ListedKit. I think agents comfortable in what they’re using may find reasons to not switch.

What you should know

ListedKit is the type of lightweight, sign-up-and-go software that targets individual agents, teams and smaller, fast-moving brokerages that appeals to the heart of good deal flow: systematization. It centers deal management around list templates and task drivers. It’s not overbuilt; it’s intended to be engaged once the contract is official and designed to support how you work, not change it. It has accounts for teams, agents and clients and can be fully branded to the user.

I really enjoy ListedKit’s list-and-task methodology, which overlaps wonderfully with how real estate deals run. It’s a process, a flow. Problems arise when blockages occur, which can take many forms, from forgotten emails to unaddressed buyer concerns.

Whether in its mobile experience or via the browser app, the software elegantly presents each active deal, when its next task is due, who’s job it is and all parties to be impacted. Documents can be linked and associated with each step.

ListedKit is rooted in transparency, something its functionality exhibits in every feature. You can’t not know what’s next, when its due, and who needs to do it.

Categorized templates, or “Kits” are provided for Buyers and Sellers, and within each are workflow templates for each. They can be customized, and you quickly create off-shoots of each as unique deals materialize.

Clients can be invited into the app by their agent, something I don’t always love in say, house hunting, but tends to be more effective when a family is already on their way to move-in. Buyers and sellers always have questions about deal status, so let them know that downloading this app will keep them on track.

The app is two-way between users, so everything the client acts on is immediately update within the details of the deal on the agent’s version, and vice-versa.

The Pipeline is a visual summary of active listings that are tagged according to who you’re representing and its status. Tapping its title opens up its details and milestones for taking action.

There are a couple of nice additives in ListedKit that stood out. First is the Audit Process, which delivers a run-down of a deal to a team lead or broker for a final look. It notifies the agent two days ahead of time, and if someone finds something that could cause havoc at closing (it never takes much), it’s flagged and sent back for reconciliation. It ensures all documents are intact, addenda look good and that some critical task hasn’t been overlooked.

The second value-add is the referral lead. The software automatically alerts the buyer or seller after closing to consider referring their agent to a friend. ListedKit said this small touch is rooted in the software “always working for the agent.”

I should note you’ll see use of the term “CRM” in ListedKit, but it’s not necessarily what you think. In this case, it’s a database of active clients, fellow agents and vendor partners. It does help you remain in some semblance of contact with folks post-transaction. But that’s not the value here, and you likely have a tool for that already. Maybe there’s a better term, such as “contacts,” or “sphere.” It’s not a big deal.

At no point is there is a feel of heaviness to this app. I doubt you’ll ever log in and feel burdened at what needs to be done to get a deal to closing because of how well the interface is executed. It’s not busy or over-cooked, nor is it connected to long-line of other products that can distract from its purpose.

ListedKit reminds me of Nekst and Cloze, apps that are nimble and purpose-built.

I learned about ListedKit at Inman Connect Las Vegas when its founder and CEO, Derrick Magnotta, tracked me down on the show floor. I’m glad he did. You should be, too.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.