What drives clients to leave reviews and testimonials — and how can you encourage them to do so for your real estate business?

Let’s talk about why online reviews are so important for real estate agents. Spoiler alert: It’s not just about getting a pat on the back.

Did you know that 93 percent of consumers take online reviews into account when making a purchasing decision? That’s right — your potential clients are checking out what others have to say about you before deciding whether to work with you or not.

And get this: They’re willing to spend 31 percent more on a company that has high reviews. So, having a good reputation online can really pay off.

But why do clients leave reviews in the first place? Well, for one thing, they want to share their personal experience with others. It’s like when you go to a restaurant and have the most amazing meal ever; you just have to tell someone about it, right? Same thing here.

Clients who have had a great experience with a real estate agent are more likely to leave a positive review so that others can share in that experience and help the agent succeed.

Social proof

But it’s not just about being nice; there’s also a psychological phenomenon at play called social proof. This means that people rely on the actions and opinions of others to guide them in their own decision-making and behavior.

So, when potential clients see that others have had great experiences with you, they’re more likely to choose you as their agent, too. And the best part? They know they can trust those reviews because they’re unbiased.

Social conscience

Some clients also leave reviews out of a sense of altruism. They want to help others make informed decisions and avoid negative experiences. There are even some perks for clients who leave reviews, like establishing a connection with the agent and potentially getting future business opportunities.

How to handle the negative

Of course, not all reviews are going to be positive. But here’s the thing — a negative review that is handled quickly and effectively can actually boost a potential client’s opinion of you.

They want to know that you’ll take care of them and make things right if something does go wrong. And by responding to both positive and negative feedback in a professional and timely manner, you can build trust with clients and potentially lead to future referrals or repeat business.

So, there you have it: The psychology behind why clients leave reviews. As a real estate agent, it’s important to actively manage your online reputation and encourage clients to leave reviews. After all, those reviews are a powerful way for clients to contribute to the betterment of business everywhere, and they give clients a voice, too.

Consider a review management system

One way to streamline the process of collecting and managing testimonials and reviews as a real estate agent is to use a review management software. Automating this process can save you time and ensure that you are using reviews to their full advantage.

There are several review management companies available, such as Oggvo, that can help you automate and manage your reviews. These companies provide tools that can optimize your reviews for the greatest impact and make it easy to ask for reviews without sounding greedy.

Additionally, posting reviews on Google can provide outstanding SEO benefits and can be easily set up through a business page.

Other review management companies like Trustpilot and Rate My Agent can help you collect and display reviews on your business website. These platforms are known to be some of the best places for homeowners to find agents they would like to work with.

If you don’t have access to a review management platform, creating a Google Form or using survey software like Survey Monkey or Typeform can be a simple way to collect feedback from clients. These platforms do not require much effort or coding experience, making it easy for anyone to gather reviews.

My team and I also love the tool VideoAsk for collecting video reviews. We use it all the time. So, check them out as well.

You all are facing stiff competition out there, so putting tools in place that help you stand out and shine as the agent to call in your market is more important than ever. I hope this helped you better understand why reviews are so valuable for your business.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.