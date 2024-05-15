At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Today’s dynamic real estate landscape presents a treasure trove of marketing strategies that defy convention without breaking the bank.

From the magic of face-to-face networking to the allure of unique partnerships, here are a few insights and cost-free tactics that can be leveraged to elevate your brand. When approached with care and vision, these marketing campaigns can resonate authentically and effectively.

1. Find the magic in mingling

There’s nothing like a face-to-face chat. In-person networking events are a bit old-school, but they can deliver real results — your next big collaboration, future speaking engagement or referral partner could be there. Plus, you can often find focused, local professional groups via social media that host in-person meetups.

Make time to attend these events to get your name out there and make more solid connections. Shake a few hands, take a genuine interest in others, and make yourself and your goals known.

Seek out events held by industry publications, and make sure to express your interest in future speaking opportunities. Offer to speak at events for free initially to gain exposure and build credibility, then leverage your growing reputation to secure paid speaking engagements in the future.

2. Seek out unique partnerships

Ever heard the phrase, “You are the company you keep”? It goes for partnerships in the business realm, too. Partnering up with brands and organizations that will resonate with your audience is a great way to expand awareness about your company. And, oftentimes, if there is a clear value-add for the collaborator, they can be cost-free.

For example, at our brokerage, we’ve partnered with luxury-centric companies such as 1stDibs and Kensington Tours. We offer special access and/or exclusive discount codes for their goods and services, which folks can obtain by working with (or connecting with) our real estate agents.

By teaming up with like-minded brands that also serve our target audience — and align with the lifestyle of our clients — we’re not just expanding our reach, but we’re also able to increase the exposure of both our brand and that of our collaborating companies. When collabs are done right, they’re a win-win.

3. Embrace thought leadership opportunities

Being a thought leader can be a great way to increase your professional profile and further establish yourself as an authority in your industry.

In addition to attending industry events in person to get your name out there, consider contacting the editorial team at an industry publication and see if you can contribute some regular editorials. Publications — particularly ones with a digital presence — always need content. You can suggest a few topics to write about or implore the editors to share what they might need.

You can also submit an opinion piece about the industry or a prescient business topic to the publication of your choosing; Just remember always to keep your tone respectful and thoughtful. The goal is not to alienate people but to spark interest and catch the eye of a potential client or partner.

In-person or virtual speaking events are also a great way to step into the spotlight.

Overall, the goal here is to position yourself as a go-to expert in the field and cultivate trust among clients and would-be clients.

4. Lean into social media and digital platforms

Put the digital world to work for you. Create Instagram Reels, or share regular stories that showcase your current listings and market insights. (This is free once you create an account.)

Always aim to serve up content that’s as engaging as it is informative. It’s all about balancing style and substance. Make sure to interact with your followers, too — ask what they want to know and what kind of market guidance they might like to see.

By creating a consistent digital presence that captivates and educates your audience, you’ll not only boost engagement — you’ll also cultivate brand loyalty and trust.

5. Foster genuine engagement through virtual events

Virtual events have become increasingly popular and cost-effective platforms for engaging with your audience.

Hosting webinars, Q&A sessions, or virtual tours of properties provides valuable information and fosters a sense of community and connection. We hold a monthly virtual ShaRE panel series that features knowledgeable guests covering a range of topics, from timely real estate news to engaging lifestyle content.

But, of course, what good is a discussion if no one sees it? Make sure to promote your virtual events across your social media channels, and consider partnering with complementary businesses or industry experts to widen your reach. Encourage participation through interactive elements, such as polls or live Q&A sessions, to make attendees feel involved and valued.

By embracing virtual events, you can extend your brand’s presence beyond physical limitations and establish yourself as a leader in leveraging digital platforms for real estate marketing.

These marketing strategies serve as powerful reminders that success in the marketplace isn’t solely determined by extravagant budgets. By prioritizing creativity, authenticity, and strategic thinking, businesses can effectively engage their target audience and achieve significant results, all while remaining budget-conscious.

Rainy Hake Austin is president of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with her on Instagram.