The Netflix show reportedly failed to renew because of factors surrounding number of views versus cost of production.

Buying Beverly Hills, the Netflix reality series showcasing agents from The Agency and the luxury properties they represent, has not been renewed for a third season.

The reason has to do with the number of views versus cost of production, Deadline reported on Friday.

The series premiered in 2022 and a second season had dropped on Netflix in March. The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky had teased in his book, The Dealmaker: How to Succeed in Business and Life Through Dedication, Determination and Disruption, that future seasons of Buying Beverly Hills set in international locations where The Agency operates were a likely next step for the series.

The Agency did not respond to Inman’s request for comment by press time.

In addition to the senior Umansky, the show featured Umansky’s daughters, who are agents at the luxury firm: Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky. Umansky’s estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, also made appearances on the show.

During Season 2, the senior Umansky delved into his feud with the Hiltons, whom Richards is related to, after he became one of the top agents at Rick Hilton’s firm co-founded with Jeff Hyland, Hilton & Hyland.

“I think I got kind of f-ked by Hilton & Hyland,” Umansky said. “And when I say f-ked, you know, like, today I’m happy, but there was a hundred agents at Hilton & Hyland. They did a billion dollars [sales volume] for the first time [on an annual basis]. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

Umansky had asked for equity and partnership status in Hilton & Hyland but was denied by its co-founders.

The show’s second season also explored the family’s challenges while Umansky and Richards went through a separation, with moments of tearful processing by the former couple’s daughters.

“Our life has just changed so much,” Sophia Umansky said after Mauricio explained to his daughters what had happened during the first episode of the show’s second season.

Buying Beverly Hills also featured the firm’s more seasoned agents Ben Belack, Jon Grauman, Michelle Schwartz, Melissa Platt, Adam Rosenfeld, Zach Goldsmith, and newer agents Joey Ben-Zvi, Brandon Graves and Sonika Vaid.

