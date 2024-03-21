An eye-popping property owned by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif will head to auction during Season 2 of the reality TV show. Will it command the desired price?

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 is about to elevate real estate porn to a new level.

Episode 2 of the new season sees The Umansky Team bringing a tricky Bel Air mansion to auction, and Inman has received an exclusive look into the episode, which shows off the home’s swanky interior and views.

The property in question is 1035 Stradella Road in LA’s tony Bel Air. The 12,130-square-foot mansion encompasses seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms across three main levels and a lower level. Dreamt up by the Bowery Design Group and interior designer Faye Resnick, the home also features an indoor atrium and water wall, two garages, dual gourmet kitchens, terraces, a custom bar, a 12-seat theater, wine room, indoor-outdoor gym and two pools.

It’s a breathtaking property, to be sure, but at the time of filming, it had been sitting for a while, in part because luxury buyers had stepped away from the market due to factors like an uncertain economy and the still-fresh “mansion tax” levied on all homes priced $5 million and up.

The seller is one of The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky’s VIP clients and friends, Dr. Paul Nassif. The celebrity plastic surgeon, featured on both E!’s Botched and Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, may be a friend, but he also has high expectations — Umansky said that Dr. Nassif was hoping for about $18 million for the spec home, but due to the lack of urgency in the market, it was a tough sell.

That’s where the auction comes in. In Episode 2, Umansky is hoping the tactic will generate the urgency that was lacking in the market at large, so that he can get Dr. Nassif a sales price as close as possible to his dream number.

In the clip above, Umansky is trying to drum up another bidder for the upcoming auction during a tantalizing home tour in an effort to round up at least 10 bidders, Dr. Nassif’s desired minimum.

Will the home sell for $18 million, or will it fall flat? At this point, curious minds can do the detective work and find out on their own what happened when the gavel finally dropped, but wouldn’t it be more fun to watch the new season and see the drama unfold in real time?

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills drops on Netflix on Friday.

