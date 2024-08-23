Whereas HomeStack comes with home search functionality, a CRM, on-board communications with two-way activity notifications, lead routing, tour scheduling and other tools, APInation helps send information from one major product to another, and vice versa, like Zapier.

HomeStack helps real estate agents and brokerages build custom mobile apps, and the company has announced a partnership with APInation to make that even easier.

An Aug. 22 press release stated that the APInation “collaboration aims to revolutionize the way real estate professionals manage their business and engage with clients” by connecting disparate software solutions to improve business content and data integration.

Whereas HomeStack comes with home search functionality, a CRM, on-board communications with two-way activity notifications, lead routing, tour scheduling and other tools, APInation helps send information from one major product to another, and vice versa, like Zapier.

API Nation’s network of available software linkages spans the business enterprise of real estate, including property data providers, MLS systems, search portals, accounting solutions, CRM apps and back-office tools. For example, a Facebook Leads account can drive lead information straight to a Constant Contact email list, or into your Lofty database.

“We are excited to partner with APInation to bring their integration capabilities to our cutting-edge mobile apps,” said Will Grewal, CEO of HomeStack, said in the release. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering real estate professionals with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

Of the many benefits of such a partnership is the faster and standardized transfer of data between applications used to generate business. It can alleviate multiple logins and manual API configuration. HomeStack users should see their custom apps become more robust because of the variety of tools now available to its “stack.”

HomeStack already works alongside Lofty, Wise Agent, MoxiWorks, Follow Up Boss, Inside Real Estate, Sierra Interactive and now, many others.

An Inman review of HomeStack stated that the “roadmap is exciting for HomeStack. Users have a lot of sharp advancements to look forward to integrating with their branded app.” It appears this partnership is one of those “sharp advancements.”

Michael Davidovich is CEO of APInation and likes the idea of partnering with a company that, like his own, makes it simple for the industry to encourage collaboration among the many logins and innovations they use to reach clients.

“We’re empowering real estate professionals to build their dream system, seamlessly connecting HomeStack with the tools they use, to close more deals,” Davidovich said.

