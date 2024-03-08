HomeStack and LiveEasy offer white-labeled applications for real estate agents, vendors and consumers and provide a range of communication functions, home insights and market data. The two have announced a partnership.

HomeStack and LiveEasy have announced a formal partnership that will see the two technology companies working together on a combined offer to real estate agents and homeowners, Inman learned in a March 6 press release.

HomeStack provides a solution for building custom, white-labeled mobile apps for independent brokerages, teams and agents. LiveEasy, formerly known as MoveEasy, is a home management solution with roots in relocation coordination. It now helps homeowners manage utility accounts, monitor home value, track maintenance needs and oversee all aspects of the owning or renting lifecycle. It’s also a white-labeled solution aimed at helping agents extend their presence well into their clients’ ownership.

The partnership will involve LiveEasy offering its customers the ability to assemble a home management application, through HomeStack’s platform. “LiveEasy clients will gain access to HomeStack’s powerful data and analytics, empowering them to make informed decisions about potential investments, home sales, and purchases,” the release stated.

The benefits are two-way, as HomeStack’s consumer users, connected through their agent, will be able to use LiveEasy’s home services connectivity tools as their relocation approaches and LiveEasy customers will gain access to the former’s plug-and-play market insights widgets and listing data, which is powered by more than 200 multiple listing service feeds.

“We are thrilled to partner with HomeStack and leverage their cutting-edge technology to our users further,” said Venkatesh Ganapathy, CEO of LiveEasy, in a statement. “This collaboration creates a comprehensive solution that redefines the entire homeownership journey, from buying and selling to homeownership. We believe this partnership will revolutionize how people think about and experience homeownership.”

For homeowners, LiveEasy centers its suite around wealth maintenance as it relates to the home, offering proactive mortgage recommendations, equity management, market insights and loan information for possible renovations or major maintenance items. The software offers forecasts for after-remodel valuations, live connections to LiveEasy concierges and ongoing data pertaining to monthly ownership costs and even offers to save on home goods and services.

For renters, LiveEasy’s updates include streamlining move-in by coordinating with building operations and standards, security deposit management, fee payments and refunds, and maintenance requests, among other needs exchanged between landlord and tenant.

“At HomeStack, we believe that owning a home shouldn’t be a mystery,” said Will Grewal, CEO of HomeStack, in the press release. “Our platform puts homebuyers and homeowners in the driver’s seat, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their biggest investment. Partnering with LiveEasy expands our reach and strengthens our commitment to offering a holistic homeownership ecosystem.”

HomeStack was reviewed by Inman on March 8, earning five stars for its consumer-first user experience and level of personalization for its industry clients.

“The home search experience is as good as consumers can ask for and almost always my primary concern when looking at apps made for agents to re-sell to customers. This is because the company expressed an admiration for what Zillow has built, as opposed to so many others who point to Zillow as this Godzilla-like leviathan that needs to be taken down,” the review stated. “Applications built by users are heavily personalized with custom names that need to be approved by the App Store, and each comes with download trackers and user behavior alerts for agents to know by whom and when the application is being used.”

