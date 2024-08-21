Thumbtack for Real Estate is an agent-facing co-branded experience that lets licensed professionals deliver an intuitive workflow for task management, from moving company provisioning to room renovation.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Thumbtack, the company known for making homeownership easier, has launched a real estate-specific product to help consumers, through their agent, stay on top of the ever-increasing myriad of tasks required to buy and sell a home.

Available as of Aug. 20, Thumbtack for Real Estate is an agent-facing, co-branded experience that lets licensed professionals deliver an intuitive workflow for task management, from moving company provisioning to room renovation.

A service category already common in real estate and the proptech space, it can be argued that Thumbtack’s tenure in the house- and service-provider-management ecosystem lends particular credibility to what it can provide in the category. Many agents, for example, will use blogs, email campaigns or marketing materials as logistical resources for clients, forms of content that lack customization and connectivity, and especially personalization.

Thumbtack for Real Estate is delivered as a closing gift to the buyer, in one use case, along with a financial credit of the agent’s discretion.

“By delivering high-touch service at a moment when buyers and sellers need all the help they can get, real estate agents can close deals more efficiently, secure referrals and provide clients with peace of mind as they begin this new stage of their life,” the press release stated.

LiveEasy, CORE Home and Milestones are additional examples of home sale and property oversight solutions, each with its own set of tools and approaches to safeguarding the consumer against the hassles and hurdles of settling into a new home.

Thumbtack used the release to argue that agents need to do as much as possible to prove their value to clients, and the tools and tech with which they partner are part of that, to the extent that those tools can soften or shrink the process.

The mature mobile experience, heavily consumer-forward, is a compelling argument for Thumbtack. It quickly builds the user’s profile based on location, home type and transaction side, and from there curates a list covering the countless things needing to be done by the buyer or seller.

Nekst is another application that offers a similar, automated list-driven workflow system for agents and transaction coordinators, who can then deploy a client portal for ongoing transaction management and relocation insights.

Email Craig Rowe