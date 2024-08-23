Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

In a phone interview, lead plaintiffs’ counsel Michael Ketchmark weighed in on the consequences of violating the NAR settlement, Zillow’s business model, and the “monster case” that remains.

Doug Miller of Consumer Advocates in American Real Estate, the initiator behind the first bombshell antitrust lawsuit, sounds alarm against Realtor talking points that “continue steering.”

Now that the “New Normal” has officially begun, it’s time to answer the frequently asked questions agents and brokerages have about the newly implemented commission settlement rule changes.

Homie sues NAR and others, alleging boycott and conspiracy

Homie

Homie

The suit accuses NAR and major franchisors of breaking antitrust laws. The company’s complaint includes alleged text messages in which agents refused to show Homie listings.

Law firms seek $36.8M out of $110M settlement pool in Gibson

From left: Marc Seltzer, Steve Berman, Michael Ketchmark, Brandon Boulware, Eric Dirks and Robert Braun

In a filing outlining costs and expenses, plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Ketchmark estimates he has spent 7,000 hours on Gibson and other commission suits for work totaling $10.1 million since 2019.

