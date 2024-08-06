Find out how Orlando-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty agent and Miss Florida USA, Peyton Lewis, focuses on self-awareness, growth and goals to meet challenges head on.

Since the age of 14, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Peyton Lewis has competed in pageants with a platform that centers on inspiring women to be financially literate, pursue their dreams and break barriers. At 26 years old, Lewis was just crowned Miss Florida USA.

Find out how this Orlando, Florida — born and raised — agent focuses on self-improvement and goal setting to meet challenges head-on.

Name: Peyton Lewis

Title: Global Real Estate Advisor

Experience: 3+ Years

Location: Orlando, Florida

Brokerage full name: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Background:

Age: 26 years old

Hometown: Born and raised in Orlando, Florida

Education: Graduated from the University of Central Florida (UCF) with a major in Business

Profession: Full-time real estate agent specializing in selling luxury real estate

Pageant experience:

Started competing in pageants at age 14

Won the title of Miss Osceola County at 18

Crowned Miss Florida USA 2024

Q&A with Peyton Lewis

What are 3 things you’d like readers to know about you?

I am Miss Florida USA 2024. My goal is to empower women to become successful entrepreneurs and leaders in their communities, and I plan on using my platform as a real estate agent to educate people about affordable housing.

What’s 1 big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

One big lesson I’ve learned in real estate is the importance of persistence and continuous learning. I realized this when I first started out and faced numerous challenges.

From difficult market conditions to learning the intricacies of luxury real estate, I understood that success doesn’t come overnight. It requires dedication, adaptability and a commitment to self-improvement. By attending industry seminars, seeking mentorship, and constantly updating my knowledge, I was able to overcome obstacles and achieve my goals.

What would you tell new agents before starting in the business?

Focus on building genuine relationships, and always prioritize your clients’ needs. Real estate is not just about transactions; it’s about people and their dreams.

Listen more than you talk, and strive to understand your clients’ aspirations and concerns. This approach not only builds trust but also leads to long-term success and referrals. Additionally, never stop learning. The market is constantly evolving, and staying informed will give you a competitive edge.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Too few agents understand the power of effective time management. Organizing your day, prioritizing tasks, and setting clear goals can significantly reduce stress and increase productivity.

Implementing a daily routine that includes time for prospecting, follow-ups, and personal development can help agents stay focused and efficient. Utilizing tools and technologies for automation and organization can also free up valuable time, allowing agents to focus on what truly matters — building relationships and closing deals.

What book, movie, TV show, podcast, or other media has taught you the most?

The Game of Life and How to Play It by Florence Scovel Shinn has been incredibly influential for me. The book emphasizes the power of positive thinking, affirmations and the law of attraction.

It taught me that our thoughts and words shape our reality, and by maintaining a positive mindset, we can overcome challenges and attract success. This philosophy has not only helped me in my real estate career but also in my personal life, fostering a sense of optimism and resilience.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

Everyone should focus on personal growth and self-awareness. Understanding your strengths, weaknesses, and motivations can significantly impact your professional and personal life.

Take time for self-reflection, set clear goals, and continually seek opportunities for improvement. Investing in yourself, whether through education, mentorship, or wellness practices, creates a solid foundation for success. When you prioritize your development, you become more confident, capable and ready to tackle any challenge that comes your way.

