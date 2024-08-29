Find out how this third-generation broker’s passion for all things real estate-related informs her work with clients and colleagues.

For third-generation broker and property manager Meghan Pachas, who works in the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, professional life goes hand-in-hand with a life of service. Pachas started the first Young Professionals group for the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, serves on the BRAR board and has been board president since 2023. At the state level, she serves on the Property Management Council for Virginia Realtors.

Pachas said she loves “helping both people and animals find homes” and has combined both in her career. She serves on the board for Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and volunteers and fosters animals for Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue. Find out how her passion for all things real estate-related informs her work with clients and colleagues.

Broker Spotlight: Meghan Pachas

Name: Meghan Pachas

Title: Broker-owner

Experience: 19 years in property management, received my real estate license in 2009. Currently have a broker license in VA and WV

Location: Winchester, Virginia

Brokerage name: MAP Property Solutions

Transaction sides: 1,160

Sales volume: $53 million

Awards: Multiple volume awards from Blue Ridge Realtors, most recently the Director’s Award in 2023

How did you get your start in real estate?

I am a third-generation broker and literally grew up in this industry. My grandparents owned a property management/sales office which was then taken over by my uncle and father when they retired. I actually went to school for American Sign Language and had plans of becoming an interpreter; instead, I ended up working for my family and falling in love with real estate.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

That HGTV and shows make it look easy, but this is a tough industry. If you’re not motivated and self-driven, you’re going to have a hard time. While there’s no ceiling for how much business you can do, there’s also no floor.

I also wish other agents remembered that we are all in the same boat. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in the industry; it’s not easy for anyone, and helping our fellow agents can go a long way.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Get involved with your local board. I have grown and learned more than any class I’ve taken or book I’ve read just by volunteering and getting involved with the local and state associations. Seeing the behind the scenes and why things are the way they are has helped me become a better agent and advocate for my clients.

What makes a good leader?

Someone who recognizes the strengths in others and helps positively motivate them. A person who is able to push their team towards a shared goal and recognize the smaller achievements along the way.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

The importance of getting involved. Being part of our real estate community and the community you live in is so important. All it takes is one person to help promote positive change.

