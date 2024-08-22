Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

“As far as brokerage size goes, we are on the smaller size with only four office locations and 160 agents. Yet we have a big voice, and we aren’t afraid to use it,” CEO Vanessa Bergmark writes about Red Oak Realty. “Every agent and staff member speaks up when it comes to local politics, community planning and real estate industry standards. You don’t have to be big to think big and speak confidently. Great things come in small packages.”

As the industry changes and some models become obsolete, Bergmark said that Red Oak Realty is living proof that “high-touch human support” is still relevant for real estate transactions. “Our high staff-to-agent ratio continues to support our agents in every aspect of the transaction, and in doing so, increases their productivity, close ratio and local market rankings that prove we outperform much of the competition.”

Find out why Bergmark says “you can have a huge heart, and still run a savvy, influential business” and how her agents create and honor high standards for themselves, their staff, agents, clients and community.

Broker Spotlight: Vanessa Bergmark

Name: Vanessa Bergmark

Title: CEO and owner

Experience: 21 years

Location: East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area

Brokerage full name: Red Oak Realty

Rankings: No. 158 independent brokerages, RealTrends 2023

Team size: 160

Transaction sides: 886 (2023), 501 (through July 2024)

Sales volume: $997,588,510 (2023), $613,247,482 (through July 2024)

Awards: Best brokerage in Oakland Magazine, East Bay Times, El Cerrito and Richmond Chambers of Commerce

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It is a complex career. It’s so much more about people than houses. Understanding houses is not a prerequisite, but understanding people is. Don’t underestimate your responsibility. Your clients’ assets, their future, are in your hands. Take care of them.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker

When I first started out running a brokerage, my former partner and I split the duties. I ran front of the house — sales, training, recruiting, deal doctoring — and he ran back of the house — ops and finance. I believed this created efficiencies and that I did not need to have personal oversight of our finances. Wrong!

No matter what, it is on the CEO or owner to know what is going on when it comes to the finances of the business. A few bad turns can decimate a company. If you care about your agents and staff, your brokerage sustainability, then you should always be paying attention to the financials.

Know where your flaws are, and move quickly to correct them. If you’re not running the accounting, that’s fine, but it’s no excuse to ignore that domain. Stay engaged. The success of your company depends on it.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I worked at a large franchise for a few years before I interviewed with the original founders of Red Oak. I thought back then that an independent local brand would not offer me the resources or the reach I suspected I needed for a successful career.

I got tired of traveling to a headquarters halfway across the continent, especially once my children were born. I felt disconnected from the message and compromised in my ability to inspire others when explaining it.

When I made the move over to Red Oak, so many more opportunities opened up. I had permission to get creative with the brand, our message, our relationship with the local community — all of which sometimes gets buried under a bigger, national brand. Now almost 18 years later, I still feel the same way.

What makes a good leader?

Someone who is willing to tell the truth, even when it is difficult. Someone who inspires their team to use their voice and bring their creativity and their passion to the job. Someone who can admit when they make a mistake, knows when changing their mind is a good thing and can own their failures, not only their successes.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

How to transact in this new world. There are a lot of changes and very little direction provided from the associations on adopting new standards. Each brokerage is going to do it differently, at least for a while. I wish us all luck. It’s going to make for an interesting fall housing market.

