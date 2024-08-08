Find out why New York broker and co-founder of REAL New York Louis Adler wishes more agents promoted themselves and harnessed the power of consistency.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Louis Adler attended Indiana University and then went to work with some of New York’s most prolific developers and brokerage firms, including The Durst Organization, where he consulted on opening and optimizing new buildings and the firm’s leasing operations.

Early in his career as a real estate broker, Adler connected with Robert Rahmanian, with whom he later co-founded REAL New York, a full-service brokerage that has represented landlords and developers across over 500 buildings for more than a decade.

“Our goal was to build a brokerage firm for agents and run by agents. We started our brokerage business representing landlords of smaller-sized buildings, since the smaller buildings weren’t favored by other brokerages, and we created compelling marketing and sales campaigns for them. This really set us apart and helped grow our business,” Adler said.

Although he’s accomplished many record-breaking deals, one that stands out for him is the $55 million penthouse sale at 70 Vestry, which set a record for TriBeCa’s priciest condo ever sold in December 2018.

Find out how why Adler is a big believer in consistency and self-promotion for agents.

Broker Spotlight: Louis Adler

Name: Louis Adler

Title: C o-founder and co-CEO

C Experience: 15 years

Location: New York

Brokerage full name: REAL New York

Team size: 140 agents and 25 staff members

Transaction sides: Over 3,800 transactions a year

Sales volume: Over $100 million a year

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

REAL New York’s very first client, more than 10 years ago, is still a client today. This is a testament to our strong client relationships. What makes REAL New York different is that we always put the client relationship first. When we started the business, we leveraged those relationships to build a full-service brokerage business focusing on sales, leasing, and new development marketing for condos, rentals and commercial leasing. By developing the landlord/developer relationships first, we create opportunities that our agents can leverage. As part of our company offering, agents have access to REAL New York’s owner relationships very early on and do not need to be part of a team to earn these opportunities. We have helped our developer and landlord clients grow significantly in size and expand their portfolios. We’ve been able to put the developer and landlord hats on to understand what’s best for their business and ultimately provide them with the most strategic advice. We are extremely dynamic in that we can transact on all sides of the business — condo sales, multifamily and rental, and retail and commercial leasing. We are a full-service brokerage firm that can offer clients residential services (both rentals and sales), new development sales and marketing expertise, and commercial leasing throughout the boroughs of New York City. We have one of the best training and development platforms for agents, which allows them to curate their careers based on their own goals while also working alongside owner opportunities on the sales, leasing and commercial side of the business.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Earlier in my career, I wish I would have known that staying consistent pays off. Looking back, the moments when I felt like giving up, are the moments when I hit a home run or closed a big deal. Through the height of the pandemic, our firm continued to stay consistent with our approach, and it served us well. Consistency does pay off!

What’s your top prediction for next year?

On the sales side of the business, I predict a slight drop in interest rates over the next year, and this will lead to increased prices and buyer demand.

In a nutshell, I predict higher highs on the sales side. I also believe prime Brooklyn neighborhoods will continue to remain popular as buyers look for more space and a community in which they can live, work and play.

On the rental side, there is still a lack of supply, so I predict demand will remain strong, and it will lead to the continued increase in rental prices.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

My top tip is to rip the band-aid off. There are many times that I see new agents scared to promote themselves and tell their friends and family what they are doing.

By not promoting themselves, it hurts them in the long run. It’s a tough business, and technology is making it even harder, so my advice to brokers is to do what they can to promote themselves.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

I wish more people knew that working in real estate is challenging enough without adding self-imposed obstacles. It’s crucial not to hesitate when it comes to marketing yourself.

A strong foundation in self-promotion can set you apart in this competitive field. Consistent and confident marketing efforts build credibility and attract more clients. Ultimately, proactive marketing is key to establishing a successful and sustainable real estate career.

