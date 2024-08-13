Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Homicide detectives and rescue teams continued their search Tuesday for a Century 21 agent who went missing four days earlier under suspicious circumstances near Toronto, Canada, authorities said.

Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui, 56, of Markham, Ontario was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. when she left her home in the area about 20 miles north of Toronto, according to York Regional Police. Investigators on Tuesday were focusing on a property in the nearby town of Stouffville, where Constable Lisa Moskaluk said the real estate agent had been expected to visit that morning.

The constable, however, declined to say if the trip to the rural property on Vandorf Side Road was for a showing or related to her work. According to CityNews in Toronto, the sprawling property includes a house and other exterior buildings as well as a pond.

“It was a place that she was due to visit,” Moskaluk said, according to CityNews. “Whether it was a (real estate) showing or not, I don’t know. It’s a very large area that (searchers) need to cover. They’ve got a big job to do.”

Mui is listed as a sales representative and Broker of Record at Century 21 Atria Anita Mui Realty Inc., based out of Toronto. She has spent over 14 years at the brokerage, where she specializes in high-end luxury homes and commercial properties.

Her family spoke to her around 11 a.m. the morning of her disappearance, and she has not been seen or heard from since. The York Regional Police Homicide Unit was unable to confirm if Mui arrived at work on Friday.

“This is out of character for her, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being treated as suspicious,” the release stated.

Mui is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch Chinese woman, weighing 130 pounds with a medium build. She has brown eyes and straight, shoulder-length black hair.

On Friday afternoon, Mui’s vehicle, a white 2024 Mercedes Benz GLE sport utility vehicle (SUV), was located in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue in Toronto. Investigators still have not located Mui, though their search efforts have continued since she was reported missing.

“We’re encouraging anyone that may have seen her or her vehicle in the area of Baycliffe, Stouffville or Toronto to contact us,” Constable James Dickson of York Regional Police said. “You never know how much information may assist us in forwarding the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at (866) 876-5423 ext. 7865 or via email at homicide@yrp.ca.

