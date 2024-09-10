The four-person Klopas Stratton Team comes from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, where it was most recently the top team in its office and the No. 6 medium team in Illinois by sales volume.

Leading Chicago-area team The Klopas Stratton Team has joined Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, the firm has informed Inman.

The four-person team, led by sister and brother Sophia Klopas and Jason Stratton, was the top-ranked team at BHHS Chicago and is the No. 6 medium team in Illinois by sales volume, according to RealTrends’ most recent rankings.

The sister and brother duo launched the team at BHHS in 2006 and has closed about $1.2 billion in lifetime sales. In the last 12 months, the team has closed about $102 million in sales volume.

With the industry upheaval over the last several months, Klopas said that it was time to transition to a new firm.

“With all the big changes in real estate, the time was right for a big change for the team,” she said. “BHHS has been a wonderful partner over the last 19 years, and we thank them.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for us, but Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty was the only natural fit,” Klopas continued. “The brokers are all high-producing and highly sophisticated. Their marketing is on brand with our team. Jameson SIR Sotheby’s International Realty is aligned with the next phase of our career. We are looking for a boutique feel with a strong luxury global connection.”

In addition to Klopas and Stratton, agents who are making the move with the team include Lisa Huber and Beth Gomez, both broker associates.

Klopas brings a skill set in interior design to the team, while Stratton brings a background in finance, creating a well-balanced group of experts to assist clients.

The team prides itself on superb client service and unique marketing strategies within Chicagoland’s luxury market.

