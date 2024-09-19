The addition brings upwards of 200 agents to Compass’ ranks and gives the brokerage a strong position in the state’s luxury market. Compass will also launch new offices in Chandler and Flagstaff in 2025.

Compass has significantly boosted its presence in the state of Arizona by welcoming the formerly independent North & Co. to the firm, the brokerage announced on Wednesday.

The addition brings upwards of 200 agents to Compass’ ranks and gives the brokerage a strong position in the state’s luxury market.

Compass launched in Arizona about 18 months ago with the acquisition of Launch Real Estate, which had previously been the top luxury brand in the state, Compass said.

“This is an exciting moment for Compass and Arizona,” Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “Consumers in the state will have access to what they know and love locally while gaining access to a national network of top real estate agents, together, as part of the largest brokerage in the United States by volume.”

The addition of North & Co. brings Compass’ total agent count in the state to over 450 agents, representing nearly $4 billion in luxury sales.

The brokerage operates in key markets across the state, including Flagstaff, Prescott, Arcadia, Central Phoenix and the Greater Southeast Valley.

Brian North, founder of North & Co., and the rest of the executive team will continue to lead their teams in local markets.

“This marks the next evolution in Arizona real estate,” North said in a statement. “By coming together, we’re able to build something far greater than we could alone without compromising the values and standards that have made each of us who we are.”

Compass added that the brokerage has plans to launch new office locations in Chandler and Flagstaff in 2025 as well.

“We share similar values and commitments to growth, technology, collaboration, professionalism and character,” Sean Zimmerman, who leads Launch Real Estate Powered by Compass alongside John Vatistas, said in a statement. “In doing so, we’ve laid the foundation for long-term success and opportunity for our agents, clients and the communities we serve.”

Compass now has 400 offices and more than 33,000 agents across the U.S.

