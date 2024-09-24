Lofty offers a wide-ranging selection of solutions for the real estate space, offering web-based experiences for agents, teams and standalone brokerages alike to automate marketing, better nurture leads and manage deals.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Software company Lofty spent its summer working on a series of product updates to accommodate what it’s calling “modern brokerages” and is releasing them today, Inman learned in a Sept. 24 press release.

Lofty offers a wide-ranging selection of solutions for the real estate space, offering web-based experiences for agents, teams and stand-alone brokerages alike to automate marketing, better nurture leads, manage deals and support the administrative structure required to buy and sell homes, hire and pay agents and stay profitable.

It’s been emphasizing of late its ability to provide enterprise-wide software, as it does for Real, Epique Realty and Lucido Global. Its latest rollout reflects that larger effort, according to the announcement.

“With so much pressure to demonstrate bottom-line results amid continued market uncertainty, we understand why brokerage owners may be hesitant to invest in technology right now,” said Stuart Sim, Lofty’s vice president of industry development. “Yet with interest rates trending down, now is exactly the right time to implement an end-to-end tech platform, designed to help agents work smarter not harder, and maximize the opportunity for new revenue,” Sim said in the release.

Brokerages are increasingly changing their day-to-day work models, with many seeing success with fewer physical offices and remote work environments, like Real, or as semi-autonomous, independently branded offices like Side.

Traditional cubicle-based or hardwall brokerages are no longer assumed by new licensees, and technology providers need to adjust accordingly, meaning software products need to function for the mobile agent while maintaining security, speed and support, among other structural requirements.

Given the remote nature of today’s real estate agent, Lofty’s changes include mechanisms to ensure productivity in a self-managed workspace. It has updated communications and marketing output performance capabilities, as well as functional efficiencies that help brokers reduce top-down operating costs and offers “a unique revenue-sharing option that empowers brokerages to significantly reduce their cost of ownership, […] with a robust library of custom white-label options,” the release stated.

The software’s recruiting systems will also reflect contemporary brokerage modalities, helping brokers cast a light on their most compelling work advantages and most importantly, more quickly onboard new sales professionals.

“Rest assured, our Enterprise platform was purpose-built and thoughtfully priced to support the complex and unique needs of brokerages, proven to deliver the results needed to effectively grow the business. Brokerage owners should feel confident that an investment in Lofty is an investment in their future,” Sim said.

Lofty changed its name from Chime last year to reflect a broadening industry focus and consistent delivery of products that go beyond the marketing and lead management needs of agents. Sim explained that the company evolved quickly beyond a CRM and that the rebrand will disconnect the company from that narrow characterization.

“We’re much more than that; we are truly a full platform,” Sim said. “The evolution of where we’re going is the key, and that’s as an AI-powered tech platform, built really specifically for real estate agents, teams and brokers. It’s going to help them manage their business to optimize every step of the customer journey, from the first time they search to the time they settle.”

The company launched in 2016.

Email Craig Rowe