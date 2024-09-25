Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Digital marketing firm Reliance has forged a partnership with mobile app builder HomeStack to enable its CRM and website tools in HomeStack’s inventory of “stackable” products, the companies announced Tuesday.

The deal will allow agents and brokers to “harness the mobile experience of their new branded app to sync contacts, saved favorites, searches and more,” executives said. Functions that can be made into a custom app include in-app chat threads, property saving alerts, tour scheduling and content sharing.

“Our goal is, and always has been, to build tools and provide support that give our real estate clients a competitive edge, and in turn, allow them to provide the best service they can to their buyers and sellers,” Reliance Chief Operating Officer Nick Villanti said. “Now, through our partnership with HomeStack, we help our clients meet their customers where they are – on their phones.”

HomeStack’s bespoke mobile application builder leverages APIs from popular software companies to help users access essential tools, data and other business needs in a white-labeled environment. Reliance builds SEO-enriched real estate websites and localized landing pages, sells a customer relationship management solution and offers strategic marketing and long-term social media advisement.

HomeStack was reviewed favorably by Inman in 2024, earning its highest mark for a lightweight interface that made it easy to customize a mobile business application, leading to a wide array of partnership possibilities.

“HomeStack has linked up with 200 multiple listing services to ensure its listing data is tightly integrated,” the March review stated. “Applications built by users are heavily personalized with custom names that need to be approved by the App Store, and each comes with download trackers and user behavior alerts for agents to know by whom and when the application is being used.”

HomeStack CEO Will Grewal on Tuesday said he was “thrilled” with the Reliance partnership.

“By merging our mobile technology with Reliance’s powerful CRM and website platforms, we are delivering a seamless experience that will help agents and brokerages stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry,” Grewal said.

