Dana Bennett, who worked for Colorado’s largest multiple listing service for over a decade before leaving last year, will begin serving immediately.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

REcolorado named a new CEO on Wednesday, less than a week after Colorado’s largest multiple listing service was sold to a private company.

The MLS named Dana Bennett as its new chief executive, effective immediately. Bennett spent over 10 years working for REcolorado in vice president and director roles before leaving in March 2023 and working as a consultant.

Bennett replaces Larry McGee, who served in an interim CEO role while REcolorado shook up its board and executive team in advance of the sale this summer. McGee was appointed to replace Gene Millman in July.“I’m excited to bring fresh insights from my previous roles at REcolorado and other organizations, to help propel the company into its next chapter,” Bennett said in a statement. “I’m eager to connect with brokers to understand their needs, and implement initiatives that enhance our data offerings.”

Before its sale closed, REcolorado began making changes. It sent out an updated participation agreement to its more than 26,000 subscribers that included updates to its data sharing policies.

Sale of the MLS came after two Denver-based Realtor organizations — the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association — agreed to sell their shares to a new entity owned by Joseph Burks.

“Dana brings the ideal combination of local market expertise and strong industry relationships — exactly what we need as we shape a new path for the future of our industry,” Burks said in a statement. “Her passion for being a collaborative MLS partner is unmatched, and her reputation for integrity and leadership is well known throughout this market.”

Email Taylor Anderson