After a decade leading the trade group’s legal team — including through sexual harassment scandals and numerous anti-trust commission lawsuits — Johnson is leaving.
REcolorado sold to private buyer, cutting ties with Realtor orgs
Joseph Burks bought the nation’s 16th-largest MLS on Friday, buying shares from Denver Metro Association of Realtors and South Metro Denver Realtors Association.
Court doc accuses Josh Team of taking ‘kickbacks’ — he calls it ‘false story’
A company called Aika says it paid $10 million in kickbacks to the SERHANT. president while he was still at Keller Williams. But Team contends the story is part of Aika’s effort to get out of paying its bills.
Anywhere joins push to reform NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy
Documents obtained by Inman show Anywhere shares some — but not all — of Compass’ concerns with the rule while on Thursday Compass CEO Robert Reffkin reiterated his call to ditch the policy.
NAR faces a standoff over Clear Cooperation, Inman survey reveals
Nearly a hundred real estate professionals shared their thoughts on NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy with Inman, revealing a schism between supporters and opponents of the controversial rule.